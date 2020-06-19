$400+ Billion Poultry Market Opportunity Analysis: 2020 and Beyond - COVID-19 Updated

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poultry Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global poultry market is expected to grow from $319.3 billion in 2019 to $329.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $406.9 billion in 2023.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global poultry market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global poultry market. Africa was the smallest region in the global poultry market.



Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird.



Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process which maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.



