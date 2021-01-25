400+ Investors, Innovators and Strategics Confirmed For LSI 2021 Emerging Medtech Summit in Southern California

"Venture capital interest in our industry continues to surge with a record setting $17B dedicated to healthcare in 2020 alone. We see this trend continuing into 2021. Investor interest in medtech and healthtech startups has never been higher, and there are some incredible startups ripe for investment that are solving the world's biggest healthcare problems out there. Many of them will be presenting at our event in May," said Scott Pantel, President and CEO of Life Science Intelligence.

The LSI Emerging Medtech Summit is focused on connecting the hottest innovators with active investors and strategic buyers for thought-provoking discussions around the future of medtech. Last year's attendees have been enthusiastic in their praise of this annual event:

"By far the best medical device investment conference I've been to, and I've been to plenty. I've worn the hat of the innovator, investor and the founder. This is a must-attend if you want to meet with senior investors and deal-makers," says Manny Villafana , Founder, St. Jude Medical, ATS, Cardiac Pacemakers Inc. and CEO, Medical 21.

"LSI's Emerging Medtech Summit has now become a tentpole event for medtech investors and innovators. LSI curated vetted start-ups and created a perfect platform to network and partner. I'll definitely be back in 2021," says Lisa Carmel , Vice President of Business Development, Ximedica.

"It was a great event and I will be back in 2021. Strong presenting companies and content. Very likely USVP will make investments based on connections at this event," says Jon Root , General Partner, US Venture Partners.

"Thanks, LSI, for such a great meeting and for giving the scrappy entrepreneur such a great venue to tell their stories and build their companies," says Dennis McWilliams , Venture Partner, Sante Ventures.

Many things about this year's summit will be familiar to returning attendees, including the venue's beautiful location on picturesque bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. However, some things will be different, including mandatory wearing of face masks, socially-distanced seating arrangements at the event's numerous seminars, and an abundant use of the hotel's outdoor terraces for cocktail parties and dinners.

"Out of an abundance of precaution, we decided to move the summit's date from February to May. We've also initiated new safety protocols, including the hiring of a medical director and the development of an event logistics plan in conjunction with Ritz-Carlton Hotel to ensure the safety of all attendees and staff," said Pantel.

LSI Medical & Safety Director, Dr. Jared T. Williams, M.D., a physician experienced in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, will be on-site, along with his staff, throughout the entire three-day event to ensure safety protocols are met.

Emerging Medtech Summit has quickly developed a reputation for its stellar keynote speakers, comprised of industry influentials who set the pace for the industry. This year's line-up is no different and includes the following programs and featured speakers:

Paul LaViolette , Managing Partner, SV Health Investors — Fireside Chat with an industry legend to get a perspective on the future of healthtech and where their new Medtech Convergence Fund will look for opportunities.

Scott Huennekens , Executive Chairman, Acutus — Keynote Presentation "Medtech 3.0 & Creating Unicorns" from industry mogul, entrepreneur, investor and past CEO/Board Member of Verb Surgical, NuVasive, ViewRay, Volcano, Envista and Wonder Medical.

Christopher Velis , Founder & Executive Chairman, Miraki Innovation — Featured Keynote speaker to share his ongoing vision for the future of medtech and to discuss how many of his predictions from 2020 are already playing out before us in the COVID era. Velis is Co-Founder of Auris Health which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2019 for $5.3 billion , one of the largest venture-funded exits, if not the largest, in the history of medtech.

The most influential and key investors in the industry have confirmed their participation. Among the investors attending are New Enterprise Associates, JJDC, SV Health Investors, US Venture Partners, MVM Partners, Sante Ventures, Gilde Healthcare, Longitude Capital, Pitango Venture Capital and Versant Ventures. Among the strategics attending are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific and Roche Diagnostics. For a complete list of the 400+ confirmed attendees: https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit/presenters

"Over the course of organizing medtech events for the past 20 years, I can attest that what makes Emerging Medtech Summit stand apart from other industry events is its critical mass of investors, strategics and other thought-leaders, who are behind the greatest companies in medtech that are in the vanguard of solving the world's most significant health problems," says Pantel.

For more information about the 2021 Emerging Medtech Summit and virtual attendance options visit https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit/ .

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI):

LSI is a medical technology focused market intelligence & consulting company. We help medtech executives make informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities and the competitive landscape.

