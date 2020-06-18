$400+ Million Worldwide Portable Power Station Industry - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Power Station Market by Operation Type, Technology Type (Lithium-ion, Sealed Lead Acid), Capacity Type (Less than 500 Wh, 500 Wh to 999 Wh, 1000 Wh to 1499 Wh, 1500 Wh and Above), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable power station market size is projected to reach USD 474 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing use of smart electronic devices.

By technology type, lithium-ion is expected to dominate the portable power station market.

The lithium-ion segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period. The anticipated growth of this segment is attributed to the availability of lithium-ion at affordable prices for portable power station operations in regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The demand for lithium-ion technology is driven further by reduced operational costs for customers.

By capacity type, 500 Wh to 999 Wh segment is expected to dominate the global portable power station market.

The 500 Wh to 999 Wh segment is expected to be the largest, by capacity type, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the rising demand for additional power capacity and charging electronic appliances with high power requirements across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.

By region, North America is expected to lead the portable power station market, in terms of value.

North America is the largest market for portable power stations globally, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of smart electronics and the rising number of incidences of power outages in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Portable Power Station Market

4.2 Portable Power Station Market, by Region

4.3 North America Portable Power Station Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Portable Power Station Market, by Operation Type

4.5 Portable Power Station Market, by Technology Type

4.6 Portable Power Station Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Camping and Outdoor Industry

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing Use of Smart Electronic Devices

5.4.1.2 Growing Demand for Uninterrupted and Reliable Power

5.4.1.3 Stringent Emission Regulations

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 High Cost of Battery-Powered Portable Power Stations

5.4.2.2 Longer Charging Times

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Advancing Lithium-Ion Technology

5.4.3.2 Growing Outdoor and Camping Activities

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 High Operational Capability of Portable Fossil Fuel Generators

6 Impact of Covid-19 on Portable Power Station Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Gdp

6.2.1 Scenario Analysis of Travel and Tourism Industry

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Realistic Scenario

6.2.4 Pessimistic Scenario

7 Portable Power Station Market, by Operation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct Power

7.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Fast Charging Capability of Direct Power Are Driving the Market

7.3 Solar Power

7.3.1 Need for Charging at Remote Locations and Increasing Outdoor Activities Are Driving the Market

8 Portable Power Station Market, by Technology Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sealed Lead Acid

8.2.1 Cost-Efficiency of Sealed Lead Acid Technology is Driving the Growth of This Segment

8.3 Lithium-Ion

8.3.1 Advancements in Lithium-Ion Technology Are Driving the Growth of This Segment

9 Portable Power Station Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Emergency Power

9.2.1 Growing Need for Continuous Power During Grid Outages and Blackouts is Driving the Market in Emergency Power Segment

9.3 Off-Grid

9.3.1 Increase in Camping and Outdoor Activities is Driving the Market in Off-Grid Segment

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Assistance Provided by Portable Power Station in Jump-Starting Vehicles is Driving the Market in Automotive Segment

10 Portable Power Station Market, by Capacity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Less Than 500 Wh

10.2.1 High Cost-Effectiveness and the Ability to Provide Connectivity During Camping Activities Drive the Growth of This Segment

10.3 500 Wh to 999 Wh

10.3.1 Need for Additional Power Capacity and Charging Electronic Appliances with High Power Requirements is Are Driving the Market

10.4 1,000 Wh to 1,499 Wh

10.4.1 Need to Power Scientific Expedition Equipment and Demand to Provide Power for Longer Time Are Driving This Segment

10.5 1,500 Wh and Above

10.5.1 Need for Power During Grid Blackouts and Longer Camping Trips Are Driving This Segment

11 Portable Power Station Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Impact of Covid-19 on North America Portable Power Station Market

11.4 South America

11.5 Europe

11.6 Asia Pacific

11.7 Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Emerging Companies

12.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3 Market Share, 2019

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Developments

12.4.2 Investments & Expansions

12.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.4 Partnerships

12.4.5 Covid-19

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Goal Zero

13.2 Jackery

13.3 Lion Energy

13.4 Ecoflow

13.5 Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology

13.6 Chargetech

13.7 Midland

13.8 Duracell

13.9 Drow Enterprise

13.10 Scott Electric

13.11 Suaoki

13.12 Milwaukee Tool

13.13 Anker Technology

13.14 Allpowers Industrial International

13.15 Chafon

13.16 Power Oak

13.17 Rockpals

13.18 Aimtom

13.19 Tianbaotong Technology

13.20 Indiegogo

