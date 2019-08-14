400 Year Anniversary Of American Slavery In America

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America started breeding slaves in August 1619. August 19, 2019 will be a historical day in American History. The American Slave culture will turn 400 years old. Dr. Shelton, realizing his peoples' true identity, will announce to America their ethnic birthright. During the conference, American Slaves, Inc. will unveil its people-friendly reparations for slavery plan!

American Slaves, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 2001 to represent the American slave culture: Our mission is threefold: properly identify American slaves, guide descendants of American slaves to the economic battlefield that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. foretold, and assimilate descendants of American slaves into mainstream America properly.

Washington D.C. August 19, 2019 @ The National Press Club (NPC) starting at 9am: Founder and President of American Slaves, Inc., Dr. Norris Shelton, along with a panel of experts and advocates, will discuss the inherited ignorance that burden descendants of American slaves. Dr. Shelton will prove that American slaves are misidentified. He will explain that, in spite of having a lucrative birthright, the American slave culture is burdened with the negative aftereffects of slavery.

American Slaves, Inc. (ASI) is an organization in America that understands the negative aftereffects of slavery and how they work. The American Slave culture will be formerly introduced to their mother-country on August 19, 2019, their 400th birthday.

An open dialogue with Q&A will be held at The National Press Club on August 19, 2019 at 9am. All are welcome to come and participate. Don't miss this is pivotal moment in American History. Be a part of change in addressing America's original sin. The American Slave culture is waking up. Be a part of the awakening.

"If you want to be a part of the 400 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF SLAVERY IN AMERICA then create a short video explaining how the vestiges of slavery impact your life, click on the link and send the video to - 400YearsASI@Gmail.com."

