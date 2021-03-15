$40K Dream Castle Wedding Nationwide Giveaway for Community Heroes Launched by Jackson County TDA and Castle Ladyhawke at Bear Lake Reserve

Valued at up to $40,600, the all-inclusive wedding package for a fairytale mountain wedding includes catering, décor, entertainment and more will be awarded to one hard-working front-line worker and their fiancé in the continental U.S. whose wedding plans were negatively affected due to COVID-19.

"Working together with the Jackson County Tourism Development Authority to help bring some of these wedding dreams back to life is the least we can do to show our love and support to those sacrificing so much. We know that love prevails, and this is our way of showing that. We love our beautiful home in Jackson County, NC, and want to share its beauty as our way of saying a heartfelt 'thank you' to our front-line workers." – Craig Smith, President and General Manager of Bear Lake Reserve and Castle Ladyhawke

Castle Ladyhawke is nestled in the seclusion of some of the most scenic, awe-inspiring vistas in the Blue Ridge Mountains, connected directly to the beautiful Bear Lake Reserve mountain lake resort community. To learn more about its history and view photos, visit CastleLadyhawke.com

"We are proud to partner with Castle Ladyhawke on this amazing opportunity for such a deserving couple. I am so excited to hear the stories of those entering our contest," Jackson County TDA Director Nick Breedlove, said.

To enter visit http://www.CastleLadyhawke.com/giveaway

STEP 1

Create a video of up to 1-minute in length with your fiancé and introduce yourselves - what are your names, where are you from, how did you meet? Share how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your 2020 wedding plans, what it would mean to get married in the mountains, and how you have provided to your community during this time.

STEP 2

Log into your YouTube® or Vimeo® account and upload your video to your channel.

Note: If you are uploading your video directly to the submission form, you may skip this step.

STEP 3

Register for the contest and either upload your video or provide the link.

NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOU CHANCE OF WINNING. Begins on 3/15/21 at 12:00:00 a.m. ET and ends 4/30/21 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 21+, who are engaged to be married at time of entry, and who had to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wedding details must be approved by 8/9/21 and wedding must be held on THURSDAY, 11/4/21 . Complete Official Rules at https://jax.onl/contestrules. Sponsor: Bear Lake Reserve, 412 Lake Forest Drive, Tuckasegee, NC 28783.

About Bear Lake Reserve

Bear Lake Reserve is a premier luxury destination set within the jewel of Jackson County. Its 2100 acres of natural wooded beauty along the shores of Bear Creek Lake offers a secluded getaway in the mountains with all the amenities of a luxury resort including golf, pickleball/tennis, water sports, hiking, swimming, and more. To learn more or book a vacation or tour, visit www.bearlakereserve.com

About Jackson County, NC

Cashiers, Cherokee, Dillsboro, Sylva, Balsam, Cullowhee, Glenville and Sapphire are the distinct locales that make up Western North Carolina's Jackson County. Each of these Blue Ridge Mountain towns provide natural beauty that invites visitors to experience the North Carolina Mountains. Jackson County is also home to the nation's first and only fly-fishing trail, The Western North Carolina Fly Fishing Trail. The majestic mountains harbor miles of hiking trails and waterfalls while charming downtowns are known for shopping, dining, culture, and hometown atmosphere. For more information visit, www.DiscoverJacksonNC.com.

