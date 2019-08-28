$41.25 Billion Semi-trailer Market - Global Outlook to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semi-trailer - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Semi-Trailer market accounted for $24.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $41.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Factors such as growing demand for consumer goods, increasing business activity in emerging countries and rising usage of advanced technologies are fuelling the market growth. However, unfortunate road transportation coupled with a lack of intent to recover transport is hampering the market.



A semi-trailer is a trailer without a facade pin. The term is likewise used to allude to the gathering of a truck and a semi trailer. The semi-trailers have wheels that are skillful of being fully descend and are additionally relocatable. Simplicity of help is referred to as one of the semi's main points of interest. A road tractor coupled to a semi-trailer is regularly called a semi-trailer truck.



By Semi-Trailer Type, dry van segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Dry inert constituents are available in various forms such as wettable powders, dust, granules, and talc. These are majorly used in the formulation of herbicides and rodenticides. Dry forms of pesticide assist in attracting rodents in the fields and as a result favourite in rural fields for repelling and skilling rodents.



By Geography, The North America has a significant growth due to recovering road infrastructure, increasing supply chain industry, government rules on weight transport capacity and extent of semi-trailer, California's Air Resources Board (CARB) mandates connected to semi-trailer aerodynamics and the boom in natural gas industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Semi-Trailer Market, By Tonnage Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 25-50 Ton

5.3 51-100 Ton

5.4 Above 100 Ton

5.5 Below 25 Ton



6 Global Semi-Trailer Market, By Semi-Trailer Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tanker

6.3 Refrigerated

6.4 Lowboy

6.5 Flatbed

6.6 Dry Van

6.7 Dump

6.8 Curtain

6.9 Other Semi-Trailer Types



7 Global Semi-Trailer Market, By Number of Axles

7.1 Introduction

7.2 3-4 Axles

7.3 Less Than 3 Axles

7.4 More Than 4 Axles



8 Global Semi-Trailer Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical

8.3 Construction

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.5 HealthCare

8.6 Heavy Industry

8.7 Oil & Gas

8.8 Cement

8.9 Logistics

8.10 Textile

8.11 Steel

8.12 Other End Users



9 Global Semi-Trailer Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 China International Marine Containers

11.2 Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone

11.3 Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc.

11.4 Great Dane

11.5 Hyundai Translead

11.6 Kgel Trailer

11.7 Lamberet

11.8 Polar Tank

11.9 Schmitz Cargobull

11.10 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

11.11 Wabash National

11.12 Wilhelm Schwarzmuller



