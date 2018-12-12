41 College Football Bowl Games Air on SiriusXM This Postseason

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will feature its most extensive schedule of college football bowl games ever this postseason, giving subscribers from coast to coast access to all 41 Division I FBS and FCS games live, including ESPN Radio's coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship, on their SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app.

The schedule begins Saturday, December 15, with a lineup of six games that kicks off with Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl at 12:00 pm ET. A complete schedule of games and their SiriusXM channel assignments can be found at www.SiriusXM.com/collegebowlgames.

On December 29, subscribers can tune in for both College Football Playoff Semifinal games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic featuring #2 Clemson vs. #3 Notre Dame (4:00 pm ET), followed by #1 Alabama vs. #4 Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl (8:00 pm ET). One week later listeners will get live play-by-play as the winners of those two games face off for the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA (Jan. 7 at 8:00 pm ET). All three CFP games air on ESPN Radio, SiriusXM channel 80.

In addition to the College Football Playoff games, listeners will also get access to the eight other bowl games that feature matchups between Top 25-ranked teams. These include: #16 West Virginia vs. #20 Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl (Dec. 28); #13 Washington State vs. #24 Iowa State in the Valero Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28); #7 Michigan vs. #10 Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29); #17 Utah vs. #22 Northwestern in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (Dec. 31); #8 UCF vs. #11 LSU in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1); #12 Penn State vs. #14 Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1); #6 Ohio State vs. #9 Washington in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual (Jan. 1); and #5 Georgia vs. #15 Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1).

SiriusXM also offers fans the most in-depth radio coverage of the college game with daily talk, up-to-the-moment news and expert analysis on several college sports-focused channels including ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (channel 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (channel 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (channel 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (channel 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374) and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (channel 375).

SiriusXM's college sports channels feature an unparalleled roster of expert hosts that includes Heisman Trophy winners, National Champions, and former players and coaches. Greg McElroy, Rick Neuheisel, Steve Spurrier, Danny Kanell, Ryan Leaf, A.J. Hawk, Dave Archer, Tony Casillas, Gabe Ikard, Anthony Herron, Ben Hartsock, Geoff Schwartz, Sean O'Connell, Jon Crispin, Erik Coleman, Kirk Morrison, Chris Doering, Phil Savage and Brad Hopkins are among the analysts joining hosts Taylor Zarzour, Mark Packer, Chris Childers, Jason Horowitz, Andy Staples, Braden Gall, Guy Haberman, and others throughout the season.

Twenty-two of the bowl game broadcasts – including the College Football Playoff Semifinals and College Football Playoff National Championship – are produced and provided by ESPN Radio. Other broadcast providers are Grace Media, IMG, Learfield, RedVoice LLC, Sports USA and Touchdown Radio.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels – including college football bowl games – at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

