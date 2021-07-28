$42.5 Million Sold Last Week on HiBid.com, with Current Auctions Featuring Rare Coins, Online Retailer Returns, and Christmas in July

OCALA, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions on HiBid.com last week exceeded $42.5 million in gross auction proceeds and $78 million in gross merchandise volume. In a combined total of 1,304 online-only and webcast auctions held from July 19th through the 25th, nearly half a million lots were sold.

Lots currently open for bidding include rare coins and errors, silver dollars, outdoor summer fun items such as inflatable rafts and above-ground pools, a variety of seized cars and pickup trucks, and "Christmas in July" items including decorations, drinkware, vintage mercury glass ornaments, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

July 19th-25th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $42,56,946

Gross Merchandise Volume: $78,172,816

Lots Sold: 497,884

Online-Only Auctions: 1,218

Webcast Auctions: 86

Average Bidders Per Day: 865,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.4 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Hundreds of Rare Coins - Silver Dollars, Errors, and Rarities

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 22nd-August 1st

Seller: Central Florida Coin Auctions

Prime Online Retailer Summer Returns

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 24th-30th

Seller: ZSN Enterprises Inc.

Christmas in July

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 20th-30th

Seller: Cox Estate Appraisals

Klaus Towing Vehicle Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 23rd-30th

Seller: Peak Auto Auctions

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

