42% Contribution in Sports Betting Market Growth Share from APAC - Technavio

Sports Betting Market Segment Landscape

Online Platform: The sports betting market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. With extensive digitalization and rising smartphone penetration, regions such as APAC and MEA are estimated to offer a huge scope of growth for the online segment. The growth of the online segment is attributed to multiple factors including the expansion of the betting market due to continuous product development and innovation, the growth in penetration of the Internet and smartphones, structural migration of customers from retail to online, and continuous improvement in the quality of platforms available, with betting applications providing a convenient user experience to customers The growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones

Offline Platform

Sports Betting Market Geographic Landscape

APAC: 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for sports betting in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in demand for online games and fantasy sports platforms such as Dream11, a brand of Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., will facilitate the sports betting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Sports Betting Market Vendor Landscape

The sports betting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Factors such as the digital revolution, legalization of sports across different counties, and the growing commercialization of sports will be major drivers contributing to the increasing number of new entrants in the market.

Many major market vendors are engaging in M&A transactions to grow inorganically and increase their market share. As laws differ in each country, vendors are collaborating with existing local vendors such as casinos to enter markets or acquire companies that already have a presence in a country or region.

For instance, in February 2021 , Trident Acquisitions entered into a definitive agreement with Payday Lotteries Limited (Payday), a federally licensed Nigeran lottery operator, to offer U.S. lottery products in Nigeria. Similarly, in August 2021 , DraftKings announced its plan to acquire Golden Nugget Online in an all-stock deal worth $1.56 billion . Vendors are acquiring companies that have good brand value or technologically advanced products, which will help them gain more customers

The sports betting market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Companies Covered:

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

BetOnline

Betsson AB

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Churchill Downs Inc.

DraftKings Inc.

Entain Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Kindred Group Plc

LeoVegas Gaming Plc

Penn National Gaming Inc.

Sportech Plc

SportsBetting.ag.

The Betway Group

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

The Palace Group

Webis Holdings Plc

Sports Betting FAQs:

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Sports Betting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 143.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Churchill Downs Inc., DraftKings Inc., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas Gaming Plc, Penn National Gaming Inc., Sportech Plc, SportsBetting.ag., The Betway Group, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, The Palace Group, and Webis Holdings Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

