42 North Dental Continues Expansion into Maine with the Affiliation of Restorative & Aesthetic Dental Associates

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) welcomes Restorative & Aesthetic Dental Associates located in Portland, Maine to their portfolio of supported dental practices. This affiliation brings the total number of supported practices to 81 throughout the Northeast. Owners Dr. Scott Burke, Dr. Leigh Philbrick, and Dr. Tom Corwin will continue to treat patients and cultivate patient relationships in the practice with Dr. Burke providing overall clinical leadership. Dr. Philbrick is certified in the use of Diode Lasers which can be used for soft tissue and gum procedures and has completed his Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Burke and Dr. Corwin have completed their Fellowships in the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Corwin is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine. All will become equity partners in 42 North Dental.

"We believe that quality seeks quality and are thrilled to have this elite team as part of our organization," says Geoff Ligibel, President & CEO of 42 North Dental. He continues, "Partners like Dr. Burke, Philbrick, and Corwin are what continue to make our group a leader in the dental industry." 42 North Dental is the leading dental support organization in the Northeast.

Kirsten von Hassel, Director of Marketing for 42 North Dental says, "Continuing our growth into Maine furthers our goal of making high quality, well-coordinated dental care accessible to all. We believe in reducing barriers to dental care and support practices committed to providing healthy, confident smiles for life."

"My partners and I have built our practice over the past 30 years by focusing on patients and their unique needs," says Dr. Scott Burke, Dental Director of Restorative & Aesthetic Dental Associates. "We truly believe that we are the 'dentists who listen' and partnered with 42 North Dental to help up bring that philosophy of care to even more patients in Maine."

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast supporting 31 practice brands in 81 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created by dentists for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

