4/20/2020 Marks Single Largest Sales Day in Driven Company History

The company's retail divisions, Ganjarunner and Budee , ran concurrent sales promotions in partnership with leading cannabis brands. The promotions ranged from BOGO to percentage savings and even a few swag giveaways, including ganjarunner branded rolling trays, were made available to consumers. The campaigns drove sales in excess of $100,000 in less than a 12 hr period.

"We are beyond grateful to have such strong partnerships with our suppliers and loyal relationships with our customers," said Christian Schenk, CEO Driven Deliveries Inc. "Our staff stepped up to the occasion and delivered the goods to our customers in record time while our supply chain team ensured availability of products across California to ensure the demand created by our marketing organization was fulfilled as committed," he added.

Promotions included: 20 Brands with 4/20 Deals

ALIVE & KICKING

3 CBD pre-rolls for $99

ALPINE VAPOR

BOGO 65% off vape cartridges

Save $15 when you buy 1 Alpine cart and 1g of Alpine Flower

ASTER FARMS

Save $100 when you buy 8 jars of flower

CLAYBOURNE CO.

Save $19 on grams when you buy any 1/8 flower jar

DABBLICIOUS

4 grams of live resin for $140 ( $40 off)

DEFONCE

3 Chocolate bites for $40 ( $50 off!)

HONEY

3 vape cartridges for $90 ( $15 off!)

HOUSE OF SAKA

BOGO bottles! ( $45 off!)

KAMATREE

½ oz flower for $120 ( $20 off when you buy 4)

KOROVA

3 bags of cookies for $50 ( $10 off!)

KUSHY PUNCH

4 boxes of gummies for $60 ( $20 off!)

NORTHERN EMERALDS

Save $30 when you buy any 5 pre-rolls (5 for $50!)

Save $40 when you buy 4 jars of flower

MISS MIRUMS

4 gummy tins for $60

OLD PAL

Old Pal Rolling papers included with any Old Pal purchase while supplies last

ORCHID

Vape Cartridge and battery kit for $70 ( $15 off)

( off) Save $20 when you buy 2 vape cartridges

PURE BEAUTY

Buy 2 PB products and get an exclusive face mask for a penny

2 cigarettes for $80 ( $20 off!)

REBEL COAST

2 bottles of cannabis-infused beverages for $75 ( $15 off!)

SENSI CHEW

20% off entire brand of edibles

SMOAKLAND

4 grams concentrates for $120 ( $20 off!)

( off!) Smoakland vapes 4 for $100 ( $40 off!)

TRUE FARMA

2 tinctures for $50 ( $30 off!)

In addition to exceeding sales forecasts and executing over 1000 deliveries, new customer acquisitions during 420 represented more than 300 first time orders with the majority generated from organic marketing efforts vs paid advertising. Additionally, in-app promotions were pushed through notifications to iOS and Android users of the company's Weedwaves mobile application.

The largest grossing product category by volume was edibles, followed by flower, then concentrates, indicating consumers of all cannabis experience levels participated in the celebration.

"The operation and technology continue to provide scale and growth for our business," said Sal Villanueva, President of Driven Deliveries Inc. "We were able to deliver the increased volume with our existing capacity and staff while maintaining our 90 minute promise to more than 92% of California," he added. "We will continue to push the boundaries and exceed our goals day after day."

Lastly, both Ganjarunner and Budee introduced its "High Roller Club" to its big spending customers, even offering year long savings to members who spent more than $420 on the infamous 420 cannabis holiday.

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Maddie Schenk, [email protected]

