420PRoperty.com Launches iBuyer Program For Cannabis & Hemp Businesses, Equipment, Licenses, And Real Estate

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 420Property.com (420 Property), the real estate industry leader for cannabis and hemp listings and financial services is pleased to announce a direct purchasing (iBuyer) program and will begin making instant offers to purchase cannabis and hemp businesses, equipment, licenses, and real estate effective immediately. Owners can submit their property for an instant offer on the 420 Property Offers page located at: https://www.420property.com/offers.

Since their launch in 2016, 420 Property has been recognized as the industry leader for cannabis and hemp property and business listings and related financial services. Earlier this year, 420 Property expanded their reach of listings and access to services with the launch of multiple complimentary platforms: CannabisMLS.com, THCMLS.com, 420Coverage.com, 420Loans.com, and 420Mortgage.com.

420 Property released the following statement: "Our instant offer program will drive the next phase of our growth and lay the foundation of future value for our advertising partners and additional product releases."

About 420 Property

420 Property is the world's largest cannabis & hemp real estate marketplace and the number one source for cannabis & hemp financing, insurance, professional services, and more.

Why Use 420 Property?

Reach a Niche Audience–Before you list your property or business on one of the larger more heavily trafficked websites, consider this: 420 Property only attracts visitors to our site that are looking primarily to fulfill their real estate and professional needs with regard to their cannabis-based business. Many of the large general real estate and professional websites receive substantial traffic, but also have tens of thousands of non-cannabis listings, equating to less targeted cannabis exposure. We provide a niche market adding value to your advertising campaign.

420 Property is FREE to use for all users. Whether you're adding property, business, or professional listings, you can join 420 Property and submit as many listings as you wish and connect with endless potential clients at no cost. 420 Property does offer paid services, pricing can be seen here: https://www.420property.com/advertise/#pricing

