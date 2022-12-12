$426 Billion Collectibles Market will Boost Up in 2023: Sports, Toys, Art, Trading Cards & NFT Collectibles are Key Products: Says Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Report "Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022–2032" shows insights and data published by Market Decipher. The Collectibles market size was estimated at $426 billion in 2022 and is expected to cross $1 Trillion by 2032. The report comprises of Sports Memorabilia Market, Sports NFT Market, Art Collectibles Market, Sports Trading Cards Market, and Toy/Animation Collectibles Market.

"The industry's growth prospects will be boosted by an increase in the disposable income of the customer which has encouraged them to spend more money on Collectibles items. Market Decipher reveals that the significant rise in the global Collectibles market can be attributed to the growing economic condition and emerging e-commerce platforms. The increasing interest of Americans in collecting luxurious items and the rise in retailing opportunities in the collectibles market is boosting the market growth in the North American region."

- Chandradeep Singh

This report provides meticulous insights into key segments, product specifications, and analysis, changing trends, and considering key features such as gross margin, revenue & cost. It provides key statistics on the market status of the Collectibles manufacturers, highlighting influential leading players, market scope, and key developments. The report also gives a telescopic view of opportunities and constraints while projecting the growth matrix and global developments with regional insights, and provides noteworthy data for future events, mergers, and acquisitions with trending innovation and business policies and market environment in this market.

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market

The global sports memorabilia market is expected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, up from $26.1 billion in 2021.

Sports collectibles and memorabilia have become huge businesses thanks to online auctions and e-commerce sites. It is the most popular sports collectible in terms of sports memorabilia. Many people acquire sports memorabilia out of admiration for their childhood heroes.

Top players in Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market are The Topps Company, Inc. (Topps), Futera Limited, The Upper Deck Company, Leaf Trading Cards, Panini S.P.A., Fanatics, Inc., Press Pass Collectibles (Ppc), Tristar Productions, Inc., Gameday Sports &Amp; Memorabilia, Bench Warmer, 757 Sports Collectibles, Sportscollectibles.Com, Rittenhouse Archives Ltd., Olx Global Bv

Industry Segmentation for Sports Memorabilia Market by Type (Figurines (Bobble Head and Statues), Hats and Caps, Jersey, Clothing, And Uniform (Jersey and Sneakers), Flags and Banners, Bats (All Types), Balls (All Types), Prints and Posters, and Other Sports Equipment)

Sports NFT Market

The Sports NFT Market is expected to reach US$41.6 billion by 2032, up from US$1.4 billion in 2021.

The potential to exhibit status drives the demand for sports NFTs; the rarer the NFT, the greater its market value. Collectors and fans have spent a lot of money on digital tokens in the video game business. Manufacturers can build very high-priced single-edition sports NFT or several lower-valued sports NFTs, as the number of sports NFTs produced is determined by the manufacturer.

Top players for Sports NFT Market are OpenSea, NBA Top Shot, Rarible, Aetsoft, Enjin, Accubits, Nifty Gateway, AirNFTs, Sorare, Dibbs, Crypto.com, Fanzone Sports Club, The Ballman Project, Blockchain Brawlers, Mintable

Industry Segmentation for Sports NFT Market by NFT Collectible Type (Trading Card NFTs Market, Memorabilia NFTs, Collectible NFTs)

Art Collectibles Market

The great majority of artists and rich purchasers dominate the NFT art market. Given the high consignor attitude and strong projected demand, some collectors are generating liquidity by selling their art at a time when the market is predicted to be favorable. Other collectors are using art loans to free up funds from their collections, possibly to acquire additional work, develop their business, or achieve a charitable aim, all while keeping their art on display in their homes.

Top players for Art Collectibles Market are Art Galleria, ArtBase, ArtBinder, ArtCloud, ArtFundi, Artlogic, Artlook Software, GallerySoft, IT gallery, Managed Artwork, Masterpiece Manager, My Online Art Gallery, PrimaSoft PC, Primer, and Spinnsoft Gallery

Industry Segmentation for Art Collectibles Market by Type (Artifacts (Manuscripts, Decorative art pieces, and others), Sculptures)

Sports Trading Cards Market

The Sports Trading Cards market was estimated at USD 12,927.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a market value of USD 49,373.2 million by 2032.

Trading card innovations boost the global market for sports trading cards. Rising urbanization and quick expansion in emerging areas such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific are driving growth in the sports trade sector. In India and China, two of the largest rising countries, there are several chances for company development in the sports trading card sector.

Top players for Sports Trading Cards Market are Futera, Leaf Trading cards, Panini SPA, Topps., Upper Deck Company, Tristar Productions, Bowman Gum Company, Ace Authentic, Wonder Bread, Donruss

Industry Segmentation for Sports Trading Cards Market by Type (Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card, Others)

Toy/Animation Collectibles Market

The Toy collectibles Market was estimated at USD 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a market value of USD 35.3 Billion by 2032

Internet connection and digital content in the entertainment business are fuelling toy collectibles market growth. The number of toys linked with movies and TV series is expected to skyrocket in the next years, thanks to both offline and internet distribution methods. Furthermore, e-commerce and rising urbanization are propelling market expansion.

Top players in the Toy Collectibles Market are Mattel, Inc., The Lego Group, HASBRO, Inc., HASBRO, Inc., MGA Entertainment, Inc, FUNKO, Spin Master, WOWEE, MOOSE, Storm Collectibles, National Entertainment Collectibles, Happy Worker Inc, JADA Toys Inc.

Industry Segmentation for Toys and Games Collectibles Market by Type (Collectible Toys (Collectible Dolls, Bobble-Head, Action Figure, Other Figurines, Other Collectibles), Collectibles Games)

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Fanatics, a sports platform in the United States , has secured $700 million in a fresh fundraising round headed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, valuing the company at $31 billion .

, Fanatics, a sports platform in , has secured in a fresh fundraising round headed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, valuing the company at . In December 2022 , Upper Deck, the world's leading provider of entertainment and sports memorabilia, signed a long-term deal extension with hockey phenom Connor McDavid . The firm will continue to be the exclusive producer of authorized collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia featuring McDavid's image and autograph under the new deal.

, Upper Deck, the world's leading provider of entertainment and sports memorabilia, signed a long-term deal extension with hockey phenom . The firm will continue to be the exclusive producer of authorized collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia featuring McDavid's image and autograph under the new deal. In November 2022 , Lionel Messi , the soccer star, has joined Sorare, the French nonfungible token trading game, as an investor and brand ambassador.

, , the soccer star, has joined Sorare, the French nonfungible token trading game, as an investor and brand ambassador. In December 2022 , Triller, the premier AI-powered creative platform and owner of combat sports brands such as Triller Fight Club and BKFC, and Epik, the maker of the world's best digital products and NFTs, are thrilled to announce the Showdown NFT Collection will be available on Binance NFT on December 10th .

, Triller, the premier AI-powered creative platform and owner of combat sports brands such as Triller Fight Club and BKFC, and Epik, the maker of the world's best digital products and NFTs, are thrilled to announce the Showdown NFT Collection will be available on Binance NFT on . In July 2022 , GodLike Esports entered into an exclusive, first-of-its-kind strategic agreement with Bengaluru-headquartered esports fan engagement startup STAN to enable them to provide Official Licensed Digital Collectibles services for GodLike BGMI team's fans and followers.

, GodLike Esports entered into an exclusive, first-of-its-kind strategic agreement with Bengaluru-headquartered esports fan engagement startup STAN to enable them to provide Official Licensed Digital Collectibles services for GodLike BGMI team's fans and followers. In June 2022 , Three Denver-area craft beer companies—Resolute Brewing Company, Denver Beer Company, and Great Divide Brewing Company—have collaborated for a timely entry into the NFT game, offering up a unique NFT tied to a real-life benefit.

, Three Denver-area craft beer companies—Resolute Brewing Company, Denver Beer Company, and Great Divide Brewing Company—have collaborated for a timely entry into the NFT game, offering up a unique NFT tied to a real-life benefit. In June 2022 , Global e-commerce firm, eBay Inc, has announced that it has bought a UK-based non- fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Known Origin, to push further into digital collectibles.

In July 2022 , Facebook started testing a brand-new digital collectibles page with a small group of producers in the US. The news has given a sip of energy drink to the crypto and NFT market.

, Facebook started testing a brand-new digital collectibles page with a small group of producers in the US. The news has given a sip of energy drink to the and NFT market. In December 2022 , Arena Club, the trading-card enterprise of More York Yankees legend Derek Jeter , received new capital to grow. M13 Ventures Management led the $10 million round, including participation from Defy.VC, Elysian Park Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, and BAM Ventures.

, Arena Club, the trading-card enterprise of More York Yankees legend , received new capital to grow. M13 Ventures Management led the round, including participation from Defy.VC, Elysian Park Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, and BAM Ventures. In December 2022 , Prospex introduced a game that allows ardent college sports fans to buy, trade, and collect digital trading cards to show their support for potential college players choosing their school.

, Prospex introduced a game that allows ardent college sports fans to buy, trade, and collect digital trading cards to show their support for potential college players choosing their school. In August 2022 , TCG player, an online market that has lately extended its sports card products, has agreed to be acquired by eBay in a deal for up to $295 million . The transaction is scheduled to conclude in the first quarter of 2023, subject to closing conditions. TCG player will continue to function independently when the transaction is completed.

, TCG player, an online market that has lately extended its sports card products, has agreed to be acquired by eBay in a deal for up to . The transaction is scheduled to conclude in the first quarter of 2023, subject to closing conditions. TCG player will continue to function independently when the transaction is completed. In November 2022 , Mattel is launching a new marketplace for non- fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of its efforts to grow its digital collectibles business. Mattel Creations, the company's direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform, is getting an NFT marketplace.

, Mattel is launching a new marketplace for non- tokens (NFTs) as part of its efforts to grow its digital collectibles business. Mattel Creations, the company's direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform, is getting an NFT marketplace. In November 2022 , Hot Toys Collectibles unveiled its latest action figure, based on Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, as performed by Keanu Reeves . Hot Toys Collectibles debuted their latest collectible figure, a 12-inch Johnny Silverhand, on Instagram.

, Hot Toys Collectibles unveiled its latest action figure, based on Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, as performed by . Hot Toys Collectibles debuted their latest collectible figure, a 12-inch Johnny Silverhand, on Instagram. In December 2021 , Various sports NFT platforms are developing new functionalities around NFTs. The NFLPA is partnering with DraftKings to launch the NFL's digital fantasy football league, GreenPark is exploring NFTs for social gaming, and SportsIcon has launched documentary-style NFTs.

