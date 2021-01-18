42Gears SureMDM Simplifies Setting up Kiosk Mode on Linux Devices

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears today announced its capability to enable kiosk mode on Linux devices using the 42Gears mobile device management (MDM) solution, SureMDM. 42Gears SureMDM is now capable of managing, monitoring, and securing Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Windows devices from a single pane of glass.

Although Linux already had a kernel lockdown feature that prevented developers from modifying the kernel in any way, businesses still needed a mechanism that could help them convert Linux devices into dedicated purpose tools if required. However, MDM solutions capable of locking down Android, iOS, iPad OS, and Windows devices lacked the capability to lockdown Linux devices. Thus, until now, businesses using Linux devices along with devices based on other operating systems had to use two separate platforms to enable kiosk mode on their enterprise devices.

"It's both effort- and cost-intensive for businesses to use a different solution to enable kiosk mode on Linux devices. This is the problem Linux Profiles addresses - it helps businesses restrict user access to approved apps and settings only using SureMDM, which is already capable of enabling kiosk mode on non-Linux devices," said Prakash Gupta, CTO and co-founder of 42Gears. "This naturally means that businesses will no longer need two different solutions to manage Linux as well as other platforms. This will certainly have a positive impact on the total cost of ownership, while easing device management even further."

Apart from enabling kiosk mode on Linux devices, Linux Profiles can also help businesses in:

User Management - IT admins can add or remove users, grant or revoke admin access, and allow users to access machines during specific windows of time

Wi-Fi Configuration - It is now possible for IT admins to remotely configure Linux devices with wireless network credentials

System Settings - This feature will allow IT admins to remotely control peripherals, install or update packages, and modify settings for Wi-Fi, Clipboard, and more

URL Blocking - IT admins can now block access to specific URLs on remote machines

Linux Profiles is already available for use by 42Gears customers ready to manage their Linux devices through SureMDM. Please email [email protected] with any inquiries. To learn more, visit the 42Gears Linux web page .

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

