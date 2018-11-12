42Gears Wins MDM Mandate for Lenovo Tablets

BANGALORE, India, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider positioned as a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant has been onboarded by Lenovo Tablet Business Unit division as an official MDM solution vendor.

This relationship began in August 2018, and will enable Lenovo Global Tablet Team to work exclusively with 42Gears as their MDM vendor for the next 2 years. 42Gears products will also be open for sale by Lenovo partners. 42Gears and Lenovo have been closely working together to develop mobility solutions since 2016.

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems said, "We are very happy to have signed this agreement with Lenovo. 42Gears has previously worked extensively with Lenovo India Sales team and this partnership is a testimony of the excellent rapport we share together. We expect this partnership to be mutually beneficial for both our businesses. Together we'll be able to target a bigger chunk of the mobility market on a global scale."

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management Solution provider, offering SaaS and On-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears's products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Wear OS and Linux platforms. It has more than 9000 customers in 115+ countries. 42Gears's products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world's widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo's data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the different in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives.

