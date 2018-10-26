42nd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational Grand Entrance Ceremony Features Olympic Gold Medalist Ruthie Bolton, According to Alcohol Justice
18:48 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitakuyapi, at the 42nd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational, Alcohol Justice has teamed up with two-time Olympic gold medalist Ruthie Bolton to talk with young Lakota and Native American athletes about the challenges facing young people of Color in society today. Bolton, an Army veteran, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and internationally admired inspirational speaker will share stories of empowerment and overcoming adversity.
WHAT:
Athletic events, music, dancing, spoken word, games
Being honored: Bill Russell – former NBA star, and Ruthie Bolton
WHERE:
444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
WHEN:
December 12, 2018 to December 15, 2018
Grand Entrance Ceremony Friday, 12/14 5:15 pm - Honoring All Veterans & Special Honoree Marcella LaBeau
5:45 pm - Wiping of the Tears Ceremony, Doran White Eagle
6:00 pm - Grand Entry: Basketball Players, Cheerleaders, Wrestlers, Officials & Winners of All Activities
*Flag Song, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Upper Elementary
WHO:
•
|
Sonny Skyhawk, Founder and CEO, American Indians in Film and Television, Alcohol Justice Board Member
Bryan Brewer, former Oglala Sioux Tribal President
Ruthie Bolton, author, speaker, two-time Olympic gold medalist
WHY: "The Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI) has enjoyed 41 years of wonderful athletics in the bright spirit of good will and camaraderie and will continue to actualize these same positive intentions, with particular focus on Native youth, for years to come. Teams from across the U.S. gather in great excitement to present their friendly competitive best in basketball, volleyball, cross-country, hand games, cheerleading, business plans, wrestling, a powwow, Lakota language bowl, art show, knowledge bowl, poetry slam - just to name a few. During LNI, tens of thousands gather online and in person at the foot of the scenic and sacred Black Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota. The world gives thanks to LNI Founder and Director, Bryan Brewer, and the LNI board for organizing an annual event capable of bringing together so many Native Americans and Non-Natives alike in peaceful, wonderful ways in WoLakota."
Live coverage online:
More information:
Facebook:
Ruthie Bolton:
CONTACT:
Jorge Castillo
213 840-3336
Bryan Brewer
605 407-8476
