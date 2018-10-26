42nd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational Grand Entrance Ceremony Features Olympic Gold Medalist Ruthie Bolton, According to Alcohol Justice

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitakuyapi, at the 42nd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational, Alcohol Justice has teamed up with two-time Olympic gold medalist Ruthie Bolton to talk with young Lakota and Native American athletes about the challenges facing young people of Color in society today. Bolton, an Army veteran, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and internationally admired inspirational speaker will share stories of empowerment and overcoming adversity.

WHAT:

Athletic events, music, dancing, spoken word, games

Being honored: Bill Russell – former NBA star, and Ruthie Bolton

WHERE:

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 

444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701

WHEN:

December 12, 2018 to December 15, 2018

Grand Entrance Ceremony Friday, 12/14 5:15 pm - Honoring All Veterans & Special Honoree Marcella LaBeau

5:45 pm - Wiping of the Tears Ceremony, Doran White Eagle

6:00 pm - Grand Entry: Basketball Players, Cheerleaders, Wrestlers, Officials & Winners of All Activities


*Flag Song, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Upper Elementary

WHO:


Sonny Skyhawk, Founder and CEO, American Indians in Film and Television, Alcohol Justice Board Member


Bryan Brewer, former Oglala Sioux Tribal President

Ruthie Bolton, author, speaker, two-time Olympic gold medalist

WHY: "The Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI) has enjoyed 41 years of wonderful athletics in the bright spirit of good will and camaraderie and will continue to actualize these same positive intentions, with particular focus on Native youth, for years to come. Teams from across the U.S. gather in great excitement to present their friendly competitive best in basketball, volleyball, cross-country, hand games, cheerleading, business plans, wrestling, a powwow, Lakota language bowl, art show, knowledge bowl, poetry slam - just to name a few. During LNI, tens of thousands gather online and in person at the foot of the scenic and sacred Black Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota. The world gives thanks to LNI Founder and Director, Bryan Brewer, and the LNI board for organizing an annual event capable of bringing together so many Native Americans and Non-Natives alike in peaceful, wonderful ways in WoLakota."

CONTACT:

Jorge Castillo


213 840-3336

Bryan Brewer

605 407-8476

