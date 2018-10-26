42nd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational Grand Entrance Ceremony Features Olympic Gold Medalist Ruthie Bolton, According to Alcohol Justice

WHY: "The Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI) has enjoyed 41 years of wonderful athletics in the bright spirit of good will and camaraderie and will continue to actualize these same positive intentions, with particular focus on Native youth, for years to come. Teams from across the U.S. gather in great excitement to present their friendly competitive best in basketball, volleyball, cross-country, hand games, cheerleading, business plans, wrestling, a powwow, Lakota language bowl, art show, knowledge bowl, poetry slam - just to name a few. During LNI, tens of thousands gather online and in person at the foot of the scenic and sacred Black Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota. The world gives thanks to LNI Founder and Director, Bryan Brewer, and the LNI board for organizing an annual event capable of bringing together so many Native Americans and Non-Natives alike in peaceful, wonderful ways in WoLakota."