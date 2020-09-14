43 Alumni for Biden Invites You to a Discussion on Securing America's Homeland With 43 Alumni and Former Department of Homeland Security Officials Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Former Department of Homeland Security officials Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann will join members of the 43 Alumni for Biden Organizing Committee for a discussion regarding their experiences working for the Bush (43) and Trump Administrations, why they decided to support Joe Biden for President and their thoughts on the future of homeland security policy in the United States.

Time: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 8:00 PM Eastern DT.

Where: Virtual event is open to Biden supporters and members of the media. Registration is required. Questions will be moderated.

Speakers:

Elizabeth Neumann

As a Trump appointee, she served as U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. She oversaw DHS-wide policy development and coordination for screening and vetting, terrorism prevention, counterterrorism, countering transitional criminal organizations, and other persistent and emerging threats. She was also responsible for the Visa Waiver Program and the REAL ID Program.

Miles Taylor

Formerly a Trump administration appointee who served in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as Chief of Staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

43 Alumni for Biden was formed and organized by a group of volunteers, former members of the 43rd Administration who are investing their time, expertise, and financial resources to make a positive impact in this historic campaign. We welcome the participation and support from family, friends, colleagues and others who believe in our mission to set aside partisanship and elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

43 Alumni for Biden is a registered Political Action Committee formed to support and elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Principles matter more than politics. That's why we, a group of alumni who have served Republican legislators, governors and presidents, are choosing country over party this November.

We worked for W. We support Joe.

