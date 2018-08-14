$44.93 Bn Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Application (EMR/HER, PACS, VNA, PHM, RECM), Service (SaaS, IaaS), Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Pricing (Pay as you go), Component (Software), End User (Healthcare Provider) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to USD 44.93 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.46 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of big data, wearable devices, and IoT in healthcare; advantages of cloud usage (such as improved storage, flexibility, and scalability of data); implementation of healthcare reforms such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; and the dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented by application, deployment model, pricing model, service model, component, end user, and region.

Concerns over data security and privacy and the tedious task of migration from legacy systems are expected to limit the market growth to a certain extent during forecast period. In various countries, patient information has been under the scanner of legal frameworks. For instance, data privacy requirements are legislated through HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy rules in the US. Similarly, the European Union has several directives pertaining to data protection. In many countries, the Protected Health Information (PHI) of patients cannot be moved out of the country of origin.

The issues related to interoperability of cloud may challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

