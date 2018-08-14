$44.93 Bn Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2023
The "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Application (EMR/HER, PACS, VNA, PHM, RECM), Service (SaaS, IaaS), Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Pricing (Pay as you go), Component (Software), End User (Healthcare Provider) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to USD 44.93 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.46 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of big data, wearable devices, and IoT in healthcare; advantages of cloud usage (such as improved storage, flexibility, and scalability of data); implementation of healthcare reforms such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; and the dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs.
The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented by application, deployment model, pricing model, service model, component, end user, and region.
Concerns over data security and privacy and the tedious task of migration from legacy systems are expected to limit the market growth to a certain extent during forecast period. In various countries, patient information has been under the scanner of legal frameworks. For instance, data privacy requirements are legislated through HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy rules in the US. Similarly, the European Union has several directives pertaining to data protection. In many countries, the Protected Health Information (PHI) of patients cannot be moved out of the country of origin.
The issues related to interoperability of cloud may challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Design
2.2 Research Approach
2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology
2.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Market Overview
4.2 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Models & Region, 2018
4.3 Geographic Snapshot: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
4.4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model, 2018 vs 2023
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics, Wearable Devices, and IoT in Healthcare
5.2.2 Better Storage, Flexibility, and Scalability of Data Offered By Cloud Computing
5.2.3 Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
5.2.4 Proliferation of New Payment Models and Cost-Efficiency of Cloud
5.2.5 Dynamic Nature of Health Benefit Plan Designs
5.3 Restraints
5.3.1 Concerns Over Data Security and Privacy
5.3.2 Migration From Legacy Systems is Considered as A Tedious Task By Providers
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 Emergence of Telecloud
5.4.2 Formation of Accountable Care Organizations
5.5 Challenges
5.5.1 Issues Related to the Interoperability of Cloud
6 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Clinical Information Systems
6.2.1 Electronic Medical Records
6.2.2 Picture Archiving & Communication Systems & Vendor-Neutral Archives and Image Sharing
6.2.3 Population Health Management
6.2.4 Telehealth
6.2.5 Radiology Information Systems
6.2.6 Laboratory Information Management Systems
6.2.7 Pharmacy Information Systems
6.2.8 Other Clinical Information Systems
6.3 Nonclinical Information Systems
6.3.1 Revenue Cycle Management
6.3.2 Financial Management
6.3.3 Health Information Exchange
6.3.4 Supply Chain Management Solutions
6.3.5 Billing and Accounts Management
6.3.6 Fraud Management
6.3.7 Other Nonclinical Information Systems
7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Private Cloud
7.3 Hybrid Cloud
7.4 Public Cloud
8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Consulting
8.3.2 Implementation Services
8.3.3 Post-Sales & Maintenance
8.3.4 Training & Education
9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pay-As-You-Go Model
9.3 Spot Pricing Model
10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)
10.2.1 Benefits of SaaS
10.3 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)
10.3.1 Benefits of IaaS
10.4 Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)
10.4.1 Benefits of PaaS
11 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Healthcare Providers
11.3 Healthcare Payers
12 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 EU5
12.3.2 RoE
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 Rest of the World
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.1.1 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Alliances
13.1.2 Product Launches and Approvals
13.1.3 Acquisitions
13.1.4 Expansions
14 Company Profile
14.1 IBM
14.2 Carestream Health (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)
14.3 Athenahealth
14.4 Carecloud Corporation
14.5 Siemens Healthineers
14.6 Eclinicalworks
14.7 Koninklijke Philips
14.8 Allscripts
14.9 GE Healthcare
14.10 NTT Data Corporation
14.11 Sectra AB
14.12 Quality Systems, Inc.
