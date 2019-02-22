44 Blue Productions Signs Agreement With TV Time For Its TVLytics Television Measurement Solution

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Time, the world's largest TV tracking platform, announced today a subscription agreement with 44 Blue Productions for the company's cross-platform television measurement solution TVLytics. TV Time's TVLytics will provide 44 Blue with data to better understand how TV audiences are reacting to their shows and inform their original content development across multiple genres.

44 Blue Productions is an award-winning producer of non-fiction, docuseries, reality, lifestyle and action-adventure programming, whose series have aired on more than 40 television networks and in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded by Rasha and Stephanie Drachkovitch, 44 Blue's impressive slate of groundbreaking series includes A&E's two-time Emmy-Nominated Wahlburgers, Donnie Loves Jenny and first-responder hit docuseries Nightwatch; MSNBC'S critically acclaimed Lockup and its spinoff series Lockup: Raw, Lockup: World Tour and Life After Lockup; Animal Planet's top-rated Pit Bulls & Parolees, Style's Emmy-nominated Split Ends, Spike's Deadliest Warrior and OWN's Gracie Award-winning Married To The Army: Alaska.

TVLytics provides viewing insights to media companies, including content creators and distributors, talent agencies and advertisers, helping them uncover emerging trends, understand the competition, find new audiences and enable them to make strategic decisions across their businesses including how they cast, develop, license and market their shows.

"We're thrilled that 44 Blue has chosen TVLytics as one of their measurement solutions," said TV Time CEO and Chairman Richard Rosenblatt. "We look forward to working with the innovative team at 44 Blue and providing comprehensive analytics to help them maximize the value of their programming, while also using our data to make more informed decisions on how they cast and develop their shows."

"Our digital studio, Ovrture, identified TV Time as an analytics tool that could help give us a more direct line to consumers, and get more detailed consumer feedback and trends," said Stephanie Drachkovitch, President and Co-Founder, 44 Blue Productions. "We're excited to see how this data could inform both our creative and business operations."

TVLytics offers a new way to determine how talent and programming appeals to television fans based on first-hand insights from the viewers themselves. Leveraging TV Time's extensive data on how consumers watch, engage with, and react to programming, companies have another measurement tool to help prove the value of their shows and talent, evaluate global licensing opportunities, and pursue the right sponsorship deals.

In today's fragmented media landscape, content creators and distributors are looking for a competitive advantage across all TV consumption, regardless of platform or device. The TVLytics platform, with insights from the massive, engaged TV Time app community of 12 million registered users, has real-time viewing and engagement data spanning 65,000 television programs on more than 350 platforms, which has proven valuable in understanding how content is performing across countries, device, age, gender and more.

About 44 Blue Productions

44 BLUE, a Red Arrow Studios company, is a Peabody, Emmy, Gracie and GLAAD Award-winning producer of unscripted, scripted and documentary series. For the last three decades 44 Blue has produced series across broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms, including current and recent projects with A-list partners such as Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dick Wolf, Jessica Biel, Priyanka Chopra, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Blumhouse. As part of Red Arrow Studios, 44 Blue also adapts and produces international formats and series for the US; and has an in-house digital, brand and 360 video team, Ovrture, that develops and produces series for that space. Credits include: HBO's top-rated feature doc Rock and a Hard Place, MSNBC's long- running series Lockup, A&E's twice Emmy - nominated Wahlburgers, Animal Planet's #1 series Pit Bulls and Parolees, A&E's top-rated Nightwatch and the new Nightwatch Nation, E!'s #1 series Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Investigation Discovery's #1-rated Twisted Sisters, Oxygen's GLAAD Award-winning Strut, and many more. 44 Blue is represented by the William Morris Endeavor Agency. 44blue.com

About TV Time:

TV Time is the world's largest TV tracking platform. Every day, nearly a million people, across 200-plus countries, use TV Time to keep track of the shows they're watching, discover what to watch next and engage in a global community of more than 12 million registered TV fans. From these billions of first-party data points, TV Time offers business solutions through TVLytics. This service provides insights to media companies, talent agencies and advertisers to help them better understand their audiences and make strategic decisions across their businesses. For more information about TVLytics, visit http://tvtime.com/tvlytics.

