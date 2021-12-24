44% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Waterproof Socks Market | Extreme Versatily of Waterproof Socks to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the waterproof socks market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.89 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Waterproof Socks Market Driver

Waterproof socks are extremely versatile. They can be worn on muddy mountain biking trails, as well as for hiking, trail running, crossing rivers, camping, fishing, and even kayaking. These can also be used while commuting on rainy days as they keep the feet dry. This boosts the growth of the market in focus.

Waterproof socks are comprised of three components: a knit outside sock, a waterproof membrane, and a knit internal sock. Waterproof socks are thicker than regular athletic socks because the outer and inner socks must be thick enough to protect the waterproof membrane from abrasion. They are made differently compared to normal socks and thus have high manufacturing costs. Therefore, these socks are quite expensive, which, in turn, challenges the growth of the waterproof socks market.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This waterproof socks market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

The waterproof socks market report is segmented by Product (nylon, merino wool, polypropylene, and bamboo rayon) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned

The waterproof socks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ArcticDry



Camaro Erich Roiser GmbH



DexShell Outdoor Sportswear Co. Ltd.



Henderson Neosport



NRS



Reed Chillcheater Ltd.



Rocky Brands Inc.



RYNOX GEARS



Sealskinz Ltd.



Seavenger Inc.

Waterproof Socks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcticDry, Camaro Erich Roiser GmbH, DexShell Outdoor Sportswear Co. Ltd., Henderson Neosport, NRS, Reed Chillcheater Ltd., Rocky Brands Inc., RYNOX GEARS, Sealskinz Ltd., and Seavenger Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

