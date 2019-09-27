$45 Billion Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market accounted for $9.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $45.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.
Demand for the quick delivery of packages and growth in the use of low-cost and light payload drones for product delivery by startups are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of proper infrastructure may hinder the market growth.
Last-mile delivery refers to the movement of a product to its final destination. This part of the delivery process often comprises over half of the overall delivery costs on the entire process. As free shipping and excessive orders are being placed more frequently, there's been a need for a more high-tech and efficient solution. In this scenario, Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery gains importance. It includes the implementation of aerial delivery drones.
Based on the range, long-range (>20 kilometres) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the popular use of drones and vehicles for fast and cost-effective delivery of packages to locations at long distances. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the uninterrupted efforts being made in the US and Canada for the improvement of next-generation drone and ground delivery vehicle technologies.
Some of the key players profiled in the Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market include
- Zipline
- Airbus
- Matternet
- Drone Delivery Canada
- Flirtey
- Flytrex
- Skycart
- Hardis Group
- Wing
- Dronescan
- Unsupervised.AI
- Altitude Angel
- Nuro
- Eliport
- Starship Technologies
- Robby Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Platform
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aerial Delivery Drones
5.3 Ground Delivery Vehicles
5.4 Other Platforms
6 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Solution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Inertial Navigation System (INS)/ Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
6.2.2 Airframes
6.2.3 Sensors
6.2.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
6.2.5 Batteries
6.2.6 Propulsion Systems
6.2.7 Cameras
6.2.8 Radars
6.2.9 Motors
6.2.10 Lidar
6.2.11 Other Hardwares
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Inventory Management
6.3.2 Fleet Management
6.3.3 Route Planning and Optimizing
6.3.4 Live Tracking
6.3.5 Computer Vision
6.4 Infrastructure
6.4.1 Charging Stations
6.4.2 Ground Control Stations
6.4.3 Micro-Fulfillment Centers
6.4.4 Vertiports/Landing Pads
7 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rotary-Wing
7.3 Fixed-Wing
7.4 Hybrid
7.5 Delivery Bots
7.6 Autonomous/ Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks
8 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Payload Weight
8.1 Introduction
8.2 8.3 5-10 Kilograms
8.4 >10 Kilograms
9 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Range
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Short Range (<_0 />9.3 Long Range (>20 Kilometers)
10 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare & Pharmacy
10.2.1 Equipment Transport
10.2.2 Medicine Supply
10.2.3 Blood Supply
10.2.4 Organ Transport
10.3 Logistics & Transportation
10.3.1 Package Delivery
10.3.2 Postal Delivery
10.4 Retail & Food
10.4.1 Grocery Delivery
10.4.2 E-Commerce
10.4.3 Food Delivery
11 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
