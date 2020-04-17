$45+ Billion Clinical Biomarkers Industry Outlook, 2029: Focus on Product, Technology, End-user, Clinical Area, Region and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Biomarkers Market: Focus on Product, Technology, End User, Clinical Area, Region and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this market intelligence report, the global clinical biomarkers market was valued at $16.01 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow over $45.91 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% over the forecast period 2019-2029, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying manufacturing market.

Expert Quote



Efficient translation of MS-based biomarker discovery research into the development of routine clinical diagnostic assays is an important challenge in the field of personalized medicine.

Market Insights



The advent of precision medicine and the increased awareness of the enhanced quality of life among the physicians and patients has facilitated the development of molecular biomarkers for effective decision making and accurate predictions. The clinical application of the biomarkers in the drug discovery and disease diagnosis has filled the gap between the diagnostic approaches and the lack of tools for the effective evaluation and treatment.



North America is the leading contributor in the global clinical biomarkers market and contributed approximately 42.33% to the market value in 2018. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period 2019-2029 and continue dominating the global market in 2029 as well. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 10.49% during the forecast period from 2019-2029. The growth is mainly due to the increasing adoption of personalized medicine and the piqued interest of the biopharmaceutical companies in the development of the product based on clinical biomarkers.



Research Highlights

Cancer biomarkers are the leading contributor in the global clinical biomarkers market and contributed approximately 55.40% in the 2018 market value. However, the global clinical biomarker for neurological biomarkers is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at the CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is currently the largest shareholder with a share of 22.59% in the global clinical biomarkers market. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its expansive product portfolio, led by dedicated products.

This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global clinical biomarkers market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global clinical biomarkers market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, service providers, and trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by geographical region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire global clinical biomarkers market for 2019 and 2029.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 30 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 15 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Myriad Genetics, Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Enzo Biochem Inc., Centogene N.V., ALCEDIAG, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Key Questions Answered

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global clinical biomarkers market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the market for the development of biomarkers-based assays?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029 based on:

Product type



Clinical area



Technology



End user



Region: Region includes North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

, , , Rest-of-the-World (ROW) Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global clinical biomarkers market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

