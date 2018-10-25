451 Agency Announces New Creative Leadership Team

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Boston-based creative shop 451 Agency recently tapped Craig Herrick and Matt McGowan to grow and lead the agency's creative efforts. As EVP partners, Herrick and McGowan bring with them over 25 years of agency experience between New York and Boston, which includes stops at industry-defining shops like McCann, Arnold, mcgarrybowen, Mullen, Digitas and SapientRazorfish. Their collective brand roster boasts Ram, Verizon Fios, Angie's List, LeBron James, Chase, Downy, CenturyLink, Absolut, Sara Lee, Gillette, Duracell, Ocean Spray, Warrior, Staples, AT&T, Tide and Dunkin' Donuts among others.

"We are excited to unveil our new creative leadership," said 451 Agency founding partner, AJ Gerritson. "Our search to fill these two critical roles was exhaustive. We spent months meeting with incredibly talented candidates before making our selection. They're both well-respected in the industry for their exceptional work and, personally, I'm impressed by their passion and ability to produce world-class creative across mediums while also having the business savvy to lead our clients in impactful ways. I am thrilled that these two will build and lead our creative team to help bring their branding expertise to our clients."

Herrick and McGowan have already plucked BBDO-, JWT- and Hill Holiday-alum Brian Donovan as their first creative director hire on the copy side. Another critical hire to ensure the effectiveness of the creative was Jake Garber, a VP of strategy for Digitas for 11 years who will bring his abilities to the branding space and director of client relations Mike Wilmot who brings account experience from Breakaway, MMB and Modernista.

"We're overjoyed to be here," Herrick said. "It's a unique opportunity to help establish a privately-owned shop as a national player. The partners are committed to elite creative as any group I've ever seen. They're willing to walk away from ineffective business strategies and prescriptive, toothless creative even if that means walking away from a seductive retainer. The vision and commitment for what we will become has already reaped significant rewards for our clients over the past handful of months."

"It's easy to get caught up in working for bigger agencies," McGowan noted, "but we can really drive success for our clients here in a way that cuts out the fat, creates hugely beneficial production efficiencies and resonates with consumers in memorable, persuasive ways. The work we're producing now is on par with any of the work we did for much bigger, more well-known agencies and brands."

About 451 Agency

For more than 15 years, 451 Agency has excelled at driving success for their clients with PR and highly-intelligent digital tactics and executions. Its latest maneuverings announce a vision and ability to round out their offerings with top-level ideation, art, copy and branding. For more info go to www.451agency.com

