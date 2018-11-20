451 Report Finds AppBus Transforms the Tools Needed to Drive Digital Transformation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBus, a digital business platform company, announced that AppBus eXperience Platform (AXP) is profiled in an Impact Report from 451 Research for its unique platform that "efficiently links some of the core systems and tools needed to enable enterprises to rapidly transform to digital business."

“Rivalry in all industries requires an accelerated pace to transform to digital business,” stated 451 Research Principal Analyst Carl Lehmann. “But the tools needed to do so have a lot of moving parts. What’s needed is an integrated platform, like that offered by AppBus, that combines the core technologies required for modern application automation, integration and delivery to edge devices, so enterprises don't have to build it themselves.”

"Rivalry in all industries requires an accelerated pace to transform to digital business," stated 451 Research Principal Analyst Carl Lehmann. "But the tools needed to do so have a lot of moving parts. What's needed is an integrated platform, like that offered by AppBus, that combines the core technologies required for modern application automation, integration and delivery to edge devices, so enterprises don't have to build it themselves."

Based on the report, 451 Research believes AppBus represents a hybrid development and integration approach to enterprise automation and integration.

Balancing the cost between managing generations of technologies and investing in innovation to meet current demands is difficult. AppBus eXperience Platform preserves, extends, and unifies business-critical assets, allowing them to work in harmony, in-context, in the API economy.

"Enterprises are investing in RPA, API Management and Endpoint Management and will benefit greatly from AppBus as we play a multi-function role, allowing for seamless integration with existing core competencies," stated Bill Conners, AppBus CEO. "The experience economy requires a digital control plane like ours, to accelerate the delivery of new service models to generate sustainable business value for employees, customers, and partners."

About AppBus

AppBus provides the only digital business platform that fast-tracks integration to generate end to end process automation while enabling secure application delivery to any device. With AppBus, embracing change is easy and fast. AppBus leverages existing enterprise assets, enables automation and process transparency, all designed to accelerate the delivery of optimized user experiences. AppBus eXperience platform combines the power of RPA, API Management, and Endpoint Management to communicate seamlessly to meet the rising expectations of employees, customers, and partners.

Visit us at AppBus.com

About 451 Research

451 Research is a preeminent information technology research and advisory company. With a core focus on technology innovation and market disruption, we provide essential insight for leaders of the digital economy. More than 100 analysts and consultants deliver that insight via syndicated research, advisory services and live events to over 1,000 client organizations in North America, Europe and around the world. 451 Research analysts cover emerging technology segments such as cloud computing, datacenter technologies and mobility. Clients of the company - at vendor, investor, service-provider and end-user organizations - rely on 451 Research, insight to support both strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of The 451 Group.

For more information, visit 451research.com/.

SOURCE AppBus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.appbus.com

