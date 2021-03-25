45th RE/MAX Convention Introduces New Tools, Resources and U.S. Healthcare Option for Most Productive Network in Real Estate

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, RE/MAX hosted its annual convention in a hybrid format, featuring a virtual experience option, and an in-person one, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida. R4 Your Way had a total of 6,000+ attendees from more than 60 countries. In another first, the event was open to any industry professional, showcasing the world-class advantages of RE/MAX affiliation to more agents than ever before.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos officially kicked off the event during the Opening General Session and was joined by Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey, as well as personal finance advisor expert Dave Ramsey. The program highlighted the 2020 accomplishments of the global real estate network's more than 135,000 agents and announced what's to come for one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services.

Worldwide, RE/MAX agents closed over 1.78 million transaction sides in 2020, the highest total since 2005 and the second-most in the network's history. Once again, Contos noted the network can proudly state that "nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX."*

"In part, it's the power of association. Productive people want to be (aligned) with other productive people. And that's what you find at RE/MAX," Contos said during the event's opening session.

The event closed with Good Afternoon RE/MAX, hosted by Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey. The session was built from the same format as Good Morning RE/MAX, a virtual talk show that was introduced live at last year's R4 Convention and has since aired 24 episodes virtually on the We Are RE/MAX Facebook page. The program brings advice and content from industry experts to the homes and offices of agents and brokers worldwide.

"There's only vision, innovation and our attitude to welcome it," said RE/MAX CCO Nick Bailey. "And we welcome it here at RE/MAX because the future, we believe, is very, very bright. Level up!"

Highlights and announcements made at the 45th annual convention include:

Health benefits provided by ABO (America's Back Office) make coverage available to almost all U.S. RE/MAX affiliates starting April 1

An innovative program called "Health Benefits Provided by ABO" launches on April 1 to help remove barriers to affordable health coverage for 1099 RE/MAX agents and their families. This program will be open for RE/MAX agents in the U.S. (excluding Hawaii ) and applicants who complete the enrollment steps will have effective coverage the first day of the following month. Dental and vision plans will also be available.



In 2020, RE/MAX agents and offices in the U.S. and Canada donated more than $8.3 million to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals helping over 10 million kids and families. Through the RE/MAX Miracle Home Program, every dollar donated remains local at one of the 170 CMN Hospitals throughout the U.S and Canada . Sales of Miracle Masks on RE/MAX social media channels, launched late last year in response to the COVID-19 crisis, contributed $17,520 to the cause to date.



The Megaphone platform offers ultimate efficiency in marketing an agent's business. Agents can choose from hundreds of new design templates or select from a "Listing Packet" that automatically generates print promotions, social graphics and digital ads. They can order and print or download printable PDFs to seamlessly distribute their content across the web, leveraging geo-targeting and other segmenting tools to ensure their messages reach the right audience in the right place at the right time. Automation further streamlines marketing, helping agents to save time and focus on building their business.



The latest addition to the ever-expanding list of RE/MAX marketing tools helps agents find and hire vetted photographers in just a few clicks. Snappr matches agents with talented local photographers who provide professional, edited photos within 48 hours of the scheduled shoot. Through the Snappr app, agents can seamlessly upload photos to websites, listings and more.



Some of real estate's most renowned coaches will be sharing their best tools and insight for success in a new "Coaches Corner" series on RE/MAX University®. The new training program helps solidify the platform as the preeminent destination for professional development in the industry. The 30-minute coaching sessions launch March 31 , with new episodes released through November 2021 .



FairHaven: This NAR tool simulates the agent experience to help agents ensure they are following Fair Housing rules and regulations.

RE/MAX 101: Liftoff Starts Now: A great introduction to the world of RE/MAX with a 3.5-hour class designed for agents providing insight from RE/MAX tech, marketing and luxury experts.

REALTeams by Workman Success Systems: Affiliates can register their team or group for 12 months of coaching with Verl Workman.

The Complete Agent Development Program: A new self-paced set of learning tracks designed to cover the vital business activities for agent's success through Lead Generation, Lead Conversion and Business Learning Tracks.

C2EX (REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence) Program: Earning the C2EX Endorsement from the National Association of REALTORS® empowers REALTORS® to evaluate, enhance and showcase their highest levels of professionalism.

Richard Robbins : Agents can become an RRI Certified Agent to help increase their production and sales effectiveness.

Images from the 2021 Opening General Session and 2021 RE/MAX R4 convention can be found here.

* Based on residential transaction sides.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

