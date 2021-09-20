464.20 million units growth in Smartphone Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

Android technology will account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Android technology will account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The anticipated YOY growth will be 5.50%

The anticipated YOY growth will be 5.50%

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

The smartphone market will be fragmented over the next few years.

The smartphone market will be fragmented over the next few years.

54% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smartphone market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The growing adoption of AI in smartphones, increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries, and increasing investments in the global smartphone market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, concerns associated with security and privacy are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smartphone Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Android



IOS



Others

Price Range

Between $150 - $800

-

Less Than $150



Greater Than $800

Screen Size

Between 5-6 Inches



Greater Than 6 Inches



Less Than 5 Inches

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smartphone market report covers the following areas:

Smartphone Market Size

Smartphone Market Trends

Smartphone Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smartphone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smartphone market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone market vendors

