$47.7 Billion 5G Infrastructure Market - Global Forecast to 2027

The "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%.



Lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are among the major driving factors for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to fuel the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.



5G is the next-generation wireless broadband technology that would provide high-speed data communication for various applications such as industrial automation, consumer electronics, retail, public safety, and emergency communication system. The 5G network connectivity is expected to address the growing demand for high-speed data communication. To provide high-speed data connectivity, 5G-enabled network infrastructure is required. This 5G network infrastructure includes different hardware components, software-based technologies for network operations and core semiconductor chipsets.



The major drivers for the market are increasing demand for mobile data services, rising importance of software implementation in a communication network, growing machine-to-machine communication in industries, and rising demand for high speed and large network coverage. The major restraint for the market is the delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation.

The major challenge for the 5G infrastructure market is technological design challenges that include power dissipation in massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), and inter-cell interference.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Infrastructure Market

4.2 Market, By Communication Infrastructure

4.3 Market, By Core Network Technology

4.4 Market, By Network Architecture

4.5 Market for Commercial, By Type & Region

4.6 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lower Latency in 5G

5.2.1.2 Growth in Mobile Data Traffic

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Virtual Networking Architecture in Telecommunications

5.2.1.4 Increasing M2M Connections Across Various Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Delay in Standardization of Spectrum Allocation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand From Different Business Verticals

5.2.3.2 Growth of IoT Technology Would Offer New Opportunities for 5G Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Design Challenges

5.2.4.1.1 Heat Dissipation in Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple Output (Mimo)

5.2.4.1.2 Inter-Cell Interference Management

5.2.4.2 Deployment and Coverage

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 5G Trial Spectrum

5.5 5G Use Cases

5.5.1 Connected Transportation

5.5.2 Connected Health

5.5.3 Smart Manufacturing

5.5.4 Ar/Vr



6 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Cell

6.2.1 Micro Cell

6.2.1.1 Micro Cells have A Greater Coverage Area Than Femtocells and Pico Cells

6.2.2 Femtocell

6.2.2.1 Femtocells are Usually Deployed in Homes Or Small Businesses Because of Its Short Range Small Cell Types

6.2.3 Pico Cell

6.2.3.1 Pico Cells are Usually Installed in Larger Indoor Areas Such as Shopping Malls, Offices, Or Train Stations.

6.3 Macro Cell (5G Radio Base Station)

6.3.1 A Macro Cell in Wireless Cellular Networks Provides Radio Access Coverage to A Large Area of Mobile Network



7 5G Infrastructure Market, By Core Network Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 SDN

7.2.1 SDN Allows Network/Cloud Operators to Make Instant Changes in Their Network Through A Centralized Control System

7.3 NFV

7.3.1 NFV is an Advanced Network Technology That Employs Virtualized Network Services



8 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture

8.1 Introduction

8.2 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

8.2.1 5G Non-Standalone Architecture Operates in Master-Slave Configuration

8.3 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

8.3.1 5G Standalone Network Provides an End-To-End 5G Experience to Users



9 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sub 6 GHz

9.2.1 Sub 6 GHz Band Offers an Amalgamation of Coverage and Capacity Benefits

9.3 Above 6 GHz

9.3.1 Above 6 GHz Band is Essential to Meet Ultra-High Broadband Speeds Projected for 5G



10 5G Infrastructure Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 Smart Home, Synchronized Watches, Smartphones, and Fitness Apps are Gaining Traction and Expected to Grow at High Rate Due to Performance Capabilities of 5G

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 Commercial is A Major Sector That Mobile Service Providers Target

10.4 Industrial

10.4.1 IoT and M2M Communication are Key Technologies Employing Industrial Automation

10.5 Government

10.5.1 Several Governments Across the World Would Play Major Role in Growth of 5G Market By Deploying 5G Networks at Government Schools and Colleges



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Ericsson

13.1.2 Huawei

13.1.3 Nokia Networks

13.1.4 Samsung

13.1.5 ZTE

13.1.6 NEC

13.1.7 Cisco

13.1.8 Commscope

13.1.9 Comba Telecom Systems

13.1.10 Alpha Networks

13.1.11 Siklu Communication

13.1.12 Mavenir

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Airspan Networks

13.2.2 VMware

13.2.3 Extreme Networks

13.2.4 American Tower

13.2.5 Fujitsu

13.2.6 Verizon Communications

13.2.7 AT&T

13.2.8 SK Telecom

13.2.9 T-Mobile

13.2.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

13.2.11 Korea Telecom

13.2.12 China Mobile



