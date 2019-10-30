$47.7 Billion 5G Infrastructure Market - Global Forecast to 2027
Oct 30, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%.
Lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are among the major driving factors for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to fuel the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.
5G is the next-generation wireless broadband technology that would provide high-speed data communication for various applications such as industrial automation, consumer electronics, retail, public safety, and emergency communication system. The 5G network connectivity is expected to address the growing demand for high-speed data communication. To provide high-speed data connectivity, 5G-enabled network infrastructure is required. This 5G network infrastructure includes different hardware components, software-based technologies for network operations and core semiconductor chipsets.
The major drivers for the market are increasing demand for mobile data services, rising importance of software implementation in a communication network, growing machine-to-machine communication in industries, and rising demand for high speed and large network coverage. The major restraint for the market is the delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation.
The major challenge for the 5G infrastructure market is technological design challenges that include power dissipation in massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), and inter-cell interference.
