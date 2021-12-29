47% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Hypochlorous Acid Market |Evolving Opportunities with Aditya Birla Group, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. & BASF SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

The hypochlorous acid market covers the following areas:

Hypochlorous Acid Market - Driver & Challenge

The key factor driving growth in the hypochlorous acid market is the growing demand for water treatment. Hypochlorous acid is used in the water treatment industry due to the convenience of storage, transport, and use; cost-effectiveness; and non-toxicity to humans and animals. Due to these factors, there is a high demand for hypochlorous acid from the water treatment industry, which is catering to the growth of the global market. Rising awareness among people, growing demand for clean water, and increase in production of industrial wastewater have led to high demand for hypochlorous acid.

However, the toxic effects of hypochlorous acid will be a major challenge for the hypochlorous acid market during the forecast period. Hypochlorous acid has oxidative properties that can cause injury to the skin and tissues on high exposure resulting in inflammation, asthma, and respiratory damage in humans. Moreover, when hypochlorous acid is mixed with other household cleaners, it releases toxic gases. Hypochlorous acid is a dangerous and corrosive substance. When the acid is exposed to air, it disintegrates.

Hypochlorous Acid Market - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

The hypochlorous acid market analysis includes segmentation by product (sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, and others), application (water treatment, cleansing products, disinfectants, food and agriculture, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The hypochlorous acid market share growth by the sodium hypochlorite segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global sodium hypochlorite market is growing significantly. An increase in demand for disinfectants and anti-microbials is driving the market. The growth is mainly affected by consumer concern over foodborne pathogens and outbreaks of influenza. Highly publicized outbreaks have generally been the result of lapses in proper sanitation techniques in food and beverage processing. These factors are generating demand for sodium hypochlorite, which, in turn, will drive the global hypochlorous acid market growth.



Companies Mentioned

The hypochlorous acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market.

Aditya Birla Group

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Kuehne Chemical Company Inc.

Lenntech BV

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Olin Corp.

The Clorox Co.

Ultrapure HOCL Pty Ltd

Hypochlorous Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.62 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Group, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kuehne Chemical Company Inc., Lenntech BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., The Clorox Co., and Ultrapure HOCL Pty Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

