47 Schweiger Dermatology Group physicians named 2021 Castle Connolly Top Doctors

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Top Doctors, the trusted source for identifying Top Doctors, has selected 47 physicians from Schweiger Dermatology Group for inclusion in its highly selective list of Top Doctors in 2021. "Castle Connolly Top Doctors is one of the most meaningful honors to receive as a physician," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "The fact that nearly 50 of our dermatologists have been nominated by their physician peers is a reflection of their commitment to providing outstanding patient care."

In order to earn Top Doctor status by Castle Connolly, a physician must be nominated by a peer and vetted by Castle Connolly. Each year, Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follow a rigorous screening process to select top doctors through its established nomination survey. This involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians, as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals all across the nation. Careful screening of doctors' educational and professional experience is conducted before final selection is made.

The 47 dermatologists from Schweiger Dermatology Group recognized as 2021 Castle Connolly Top Doctors are Alvin Adler, MD, Rachel Altman, MD, Marieanne Beckett, MD, Robert Bernstein, MD, K. Andrew Cerveny, MD, Deirdre Connolly, MD, Christina Chung, MD, Glen Crawford, MD, Edward Desciak, MD, Charisse Dolitsky, MD, Yehuda Eliezri, MD, Ronald Falcon, MD, Michael Fastenberg, MD, Jeremy Fenton, MD, Abraham Freilich, MD, David Goldberg, MD, Scott Gottlieb, MD, Jodi Grossfeld, MD, Matthew Halpern, MD, Irwin Hametz, MD, Karen Hammerman, MD, Scott Hammerman, MD, Bruce Heller, MD, Ronny Herskovits, MD, Lisa Hochman, MD, Erum Ilyas, MD, Sumayah Jamal, MD, Debra Jih, MD, Louise Kaufmann, MD, Lynn Klein, MD, Tamara Koss, MD, David Kriegel, MD, Michael Lehrer, MD, Wendy Lou, MD, Jason Miller, MD, Robert Moraru, MD, Rachel Nazarian, MD, Antoinette Notaro, MD, David Picascia, MD, Thomas Regan, MD, Darrell Rigel, MD, Jane Schneider, MD, Eric Schweiger, MD, Jack Tom, MD, William Tutrone, MD, and Sue Ann Wee, MD.

About Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is a healthcare research and information company that helps guide consumers to America's top doctors and top hospitals. Castle Connolly's database is published online at castleconnolly.com and provides consumers detailed information about doctor's education, training, special expertise, and contact information to make appointments.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 70 offices and over 200 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 750,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 to the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

