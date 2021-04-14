$48.5 Billion Flexible Electronics & Circuit Markets, 2026

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Structure Type (Single Sided Flex Circuit, Multilayer Flex Circuit), Application (Displays, Printed Sensors), Vertical (Consumer Electronics), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible electronics market is projected to reach USD 48.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 31.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The rising demand for consumer electronic devices is among the factors driving the growth of the flexible electronics & circuit market.

The multilayer flex circuit held the largest share of the flexible circuit market in 2020, and will continue to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period

Multilayer flex circuits offer reduction in assembly costs, time, package size, and weight. They also offer better signal integrity than other structure types and are increasingly being used in the military, defense & aerospace; communications; automotive; and consumer electronics verticals. Multilayer flex circuit boards have very fine lines, allowing enough space for other components. Hence, multilayer flex circuit boards have high board density that is suitable for high density applications.

The consumer electronics vertical is expected to capture the largest share of the flexible electronics market based on vertical

The growth of this market can be attributed to the large-scale adoption of flexible displays in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, televisions, etc. Flexible OLED displays are widely used in leading smartphones by industry leaders such as Apple Inc. and Samsung Group. Apple has plans to introduce the iPhone Flip with a flexible display. Such developments have significantly contributed to the growth of the overall flexible electronics market for the consumer electronics vertical.

Based on region, APAC held the largest share of flexible electronics market

APAC held the largest share of the overall flexible electronics market, based on region, in 2020. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of leading players from the flexible electronics ecosystem such as Samsung Group, LG Corp., Panasonic Corporation, and Konica Minolta Inc. These players have captured a major share of the flexible electronics market, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of the market in APAC.

Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Corp. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), The 3M Company (US), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), First Solar, Inc. (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), PragmatIC Printing Ltd. (UK), Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. (US), and BrightVolt Technologies (US), are some of the key players in the flexible electronics & circuit market.

Market Dynamics

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics to Fuel Demand for Flexible Electronics in Coming Years

Multilayer Flex Circuit Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

North America to Capture Largest Market Share by 2026

to Capture Largest Market Share by 2026 Consumer Electronics to Account for Largest Share of Flexible Electronics Market by 2026

Drivers

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices

Low Cost of Production as Compared to Rigid Substrates

Growing Demand in Healthcare Sector

Restraints

High Investment Cost

Complex Assembly Process

Opportunities

Continuous Technological Development

Increasing Adoption of Displays, Thin Film Photovoltaics, and Printed Sensors

Challenges

Difficult Repair and Rework

Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market: Challenges and Their Impact

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market

Case Study

Novares Collaborated with Flexenable to Integrate Curved Displays in Its Demo Car

Hyundai and LG Collaborated to Introduce Ceiling Displays in Its Electric Vehicles

Technology Analysis

Complementary Technologies

Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes (AMOLED)

Organic Thin-Film Transistor Technology

Companies Mentioned

AU Optronics Corp.

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

BrightVolt Technologies

Cymbet Corporation

E Ink Holdings

Enfucell OY

First Solar, Inc.

Flexenable Ltd.

Heliatek GmbH

Hyundai

Imprint Energy, Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

LG Corp.

Novares

OLEDworks

Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), a Xerox Company

Panasonic Corporation

PragmatIC Printing Ltd.

Royole Corporation

Samsung Group

The 3M Company

Company Thin Film Electronics ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cprsex



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

