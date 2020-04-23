48% of Americans Canceled Summer Travel Due to Coronavirus Concerns According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has caused nearly half (48%) of Americans to cancel their summer travel plans for this year leading to more distress for the travel industry. Additionally, 1 in 6 Americans also said they would wait a full year before traveling again.

Unfortunately, canceled travel isn't the only thing causing trouble for the travel industry. In a recent survey by ValuePenguin, 43% of Americans said they feel more negatively about the industry as a whole and will change their behavior as a result. Here's what our survey found:

46% of those who had upcoming travel plans lost money on nonrefundable deposits and cancellation fees, averaging $854.30 per person . Most of the lost costs came from airline tickets (59%) and hotel rooms (44%).

on nonrefundable deposits and cancellation fees, . Most of the lost costs came from airline tickets (59%) and hotel rooms (44%). The coronavirus pandemic is changing consumers' views about travel. Forty-three percent feel more negatively about the industry as a whole, and many will change their behavior as a result. For example, 55% said they're less likely to take a cruise once the pandemic is over , and 52% are more fearful of overseas travel .

Forty-three percent feel more negatively about the industry as a whole, and many will change their behavior as a result. For example, , and . 1 in 4 Americans are planning a celebratory trip once the threat of the coronavirus disappears, especially millennials, Gen Xers, parents of children under 18 and six-figure earners.

once the threat of the coronavirus disappears, especially millennials, Gen Xers, parents of children under 18 and six-figure earners. 40% of consumers said they're more likely to purchase travel insurance for future trips due to the coronavirus. However, 18% said the health crisis made them less likely to consider insuring their future trips.

View the full report: https://www.valuepenguin.com/news/americans-cancel-travel-coronavirus

ValuePenguin recently conducted an online survey of more than 1,200 Americans, with the sample base proportioned to represent the overall population. The survey was fielded using Qualtrics.

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Ms.)

(704) 943-8034

[email protected]

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

Related Links

http://www.valuepenguin.com

