48% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Spunbond Nonwoven Market | Evolving Opportunities with Avgol Nonwovens & Berry Global Group Inc |17000+ Technavio Reports

Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2022-2026: Scope



Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Spunbond nonwoven market report covers the following areas:

Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2022-2026:Drivers & Challenge

The strong demand for nonwoven in APAC, proliferating demand of geotextiles in infrastructure development, and the growth of the global textile industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high UV degradation of PP will challenge the growth of the market participants. The Spunbond nonwoven market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Polypropylene



Polyester



Polyethylene



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2022-2026: Key Region & Revenue Generating Segment

48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for Spunbond nonwoven in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing investments in infrastructures and expansion of airports will facilitate the Spunbond nonwoven market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The Spunbond nonwoven market share growth by the polypropylene segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growing demand for surgical and medical face masks is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Spunbond nonwoven market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Spunbond nonwoven market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Spunbond nonwoven market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Spunbond nonwoven market vendors

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avgol Nonwovens, Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa SA, Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mogul Co. Ltd., Radici Partecipazioni Spa, and Schouw and Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

