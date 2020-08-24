48th Annie Awards To Be Held (Virtual Or Live) Friday, April 16, 2021

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIFA-Hollywood announced today that while the current pandemic has been a challenge, the 48th Annie Awards™ ceremony will be held -- either virtually or live -- on Friday, April 16, 2021. The final decision on whether the ceremony is virtual or live will be determined this October 2020. "What this epidemic has taught us is to be flexible in the ways we deliver our message and share our experiences," said ASIFA-Hollywood Vice President, Sue Shakespeare. "Regardless of how the Annies ceremony is presented this year, it will honor all of the talent in our animation community with the utmost respect and inclusion."

Key Dates for the 48th Annie Awards™ Ceremony Include:

Call for Entries - Monday, January 4, 2021 ;

; Annies submissions deadline - 5 p.m. (PST) , Monday, February 1, 2021 ;

, ; Nominations announced at 8 a.m. (PST) on Wednesday , March 3, 2021;

, March 3, 2021; Online balloting begins Monday, March 29, 2021 and ends Friday, April 9, 2021.

All other important dates and details for the 48th Annie Awards™ can be found here: www.annieawards.org .

The 48th Annie Awards™ Rules & Categories were also released today, along with the start of ASIFA-Hollywood's Annual Membership drive. All of this information is now available on the Annies website: www.annieawards.org . Questions and concerns will be answered through the 'Open Zendesk' tab on the site.

"The coronavirus has had an effect on almost everything in our lives. The Annies are no exception. Every year, rules are amended and, this year, dates have been adjusted, too," said ASIFA-Hollywood Executive Director, Frank Gladstone. "What is most important right now is to know that the 48th Annual Annie Awards will happen on April 16, 2021."

To review this year's rules, please visit https://annieawards.org/rules-and-categories . Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Exceptions are commercials, short subjects, special projects and student films, which can qualify with or without United States releases. Submissions close on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 5p.m. (PST).

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past four decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.

Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships and screenings.

For up-to-the minute details and information on the 48th Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org . For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org.

