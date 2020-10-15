48th Annie Awards™ To Go Virtual Friday, April 16, 2021

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIFA-Hollywood announced today that its 48th Annie Awards™ ceremony will be a Virtual event, to be held on Friday, April 16, 2021. Details are currently in the planning stages. As ceremony information becomes available, the Annie Awards™ official website will be updated. "One particular advantage of this year's virtual event is the participation of our international members - artists, animators and filmmakers - who will be on hand for the first time to celebrate this year's honorees, nominees and winners," said Jerry Beck, president, ASIFA-Hollywood.

"The decision to go virtual was difficult, but we feel it is the best way to share this year's animation talent across broadcast and feature productions without the fear of endangering the hundreds of guests who gather each spring to celebrate animation's best," said Sue Shakespeare, vice-president, ASIFA-Hollywood.

Key Dates for the 48th Annie Awards™ Ceremony Include:

Call for Entries - Monday, January 4, 2021 ;

; Annies Submissions Deadline - 5 p.m. (PST) , Monday, February 1, 2021 ;

, ; Nominations Announced - 8 a.m. (PST) on Wednesday , March 3, 2021;

, March 3, 2021; Deadline to Become an Annies Sponsor & Advertiser, Monday, March 22, 2021 ;

; Online balloting begins Monday, March 29, 2021 and ends Friday, April 9, 2021 .

All other important dates, details and the 48th Annie Awards™ rules are located on the official Annie Awards™ website - www.annieawards.org .

Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Exceptions are commercials, short subjects, special projects and student films, which can qualify with or without United States releases. Submissions close on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. (PST).

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past four decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.

Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships and screenings.

For up-to-the minute details and information on the 48th Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org . For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org.

