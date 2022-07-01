49% Growth Contribution in Smart Bottle Market from North America| Smart Water Bottle Segment Garners Highest Revenue | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

For insights on the key factors impacting the market, View Report Sample

Smart Bottle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 120.74 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdhereTech, Caktus Inc., Ecomo Inc., Hidrate Inc., Pillsy, Thermos LLC, TRAGO, and Open-2 LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Market Segment Highlights:

Revenue-generating Segment Insights

Smart water bottle: The smart water bottle segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Being Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, these bottles are enabling end-users to track their hydration needs.

Smart alcoholic beverage bottle

Smart baby feeding bottle

Regional Analysis

North America: 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for smart bottle market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The presence of several established smart bottle vendors will propel the smart bottle market growth in North America over the forecast period.

APAC

South America

MEA

Vendor Landscape

The smart bottle market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The smart bottle market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



AdhereTech: The company offers Smart Pill Bottles.

Caktus Inc.: The company offers the Hug sensor and the Hug app.

Ecomo Inc.: The company offers Ecomo bottle.

Hidrate Inc.: The company offers HidrateSpark STEEL. It is an insulated stainless steel Bluetooth smart water bottle and free hydration tracker app.

Pillsy: The company offers the Pillsy app. It marks the dose as taken when the user opens the bottle, with no need to open the app.

Thermos LLC



TRAGO



Open-2 LLC

The report provides relevant answers to most of the frequently asked questions including -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What are the key trends and bottlnecks impacting the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios and define the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting market demand & growth?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in forthcoming years?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Metal and glass containers

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Smart water bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Smart water bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Smart water bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Smart baby feeding bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Smart baby feeding bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Smart baby feeding bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by application segment

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AdhereTech

Exhibit 47: AdhereTech - Overview



Exhibit 48: AdhereTech - Product and service



Exhibit 49: AdhereTech - Key offerings

10.4 Caktus Inc.

Exhibit 50: Caktus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Caktus Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Caktus Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Ecomo Inc.

Exhibit 53: Ecomo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Ecomo Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Ecomo Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Hidrate Inc.

Exhibit 56: Hidrate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Hidrate Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Hidrate Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Pillsy

Exhibit 59: Pillsy - Overview



Exhibit 60: Pillsy - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Pillsy - Key offerings

10.8 Thermos LLC

Exhibit 62: Thermos LLC - Overview



Exhibit 63: Thermos LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Thermos LLC - Key offerings

10.9 TRAGO

Exhibit 65: TRAGO - Overview



Exhibit 66: TRAGO - Product and service



Exhibit 67: TRAGO - Key offerings

10.10 Open-2 LLC

Exhibit 68: Open-2 LLC - Overview



Exhibit 69: Open-2 LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Open-2 LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 72: Research Methodology



Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 74: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations

