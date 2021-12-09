49% of growth to Originate from APAC for Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market |Increase in building & construction activities to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Analysis Report by Type (fly ash, GBFS, and silica fume) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/supplementary-cementitious-materials-market-industry-analysis

The key factor driving growth in the supplementary cementitious materials market is the increase in building and construction activities. The growth of the construction industry is expected to increase the demand for supplementary cementitious materials, owing to their rapid use to reduce permeability, increase the strength of concrete, and enhance cost-effectiveness. The surge in construction activities is anticipated to drive the use of supplementary cementitious materials in concrete and cement and also in other forms in buildings and constructions. The construction industries in emerging markets are expected to witness a higher growth rate than the advanced economies, owing to the increase in the number of residential projects due to continuous population growth.

However, the high price of silica fume will be a major challenge for the supplementary cementitious materials market. Silica fume is one of the main components in the manufacturing of concrete for the construction of buildings, roads, and other developmental activities. Silica fume is added to Portland cement to improve its properties, such as compressive strength, bond strength, and abrasion resistance. This use of silica fume in cement has increased the cost of construction. The increasing supply-demand shortage of silica fume in APAC will also have an impact on the supplementary cementitious materials market.

The supplementary cementitious materials market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Some of key Supplementary Cementitious Materials Players:

The supplementary cementitious materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ArcelorMittal SA

BASF SE

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

CRH Plc

Ferroglobe Plc

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Sika AG

Tata Steel Ltd.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Fly ash - size and forecast 2020-2025

GBFS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Silica fume - size and forecast 2020-2025

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, BASF SE, Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Ferroglobe Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Sika AG, and Tata Steel Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio