$493.67 Mn Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controller - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market accounted for $41.13 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $493.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.

Huge investments by automakers in electric vehicles, growing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in charging solutions are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of standardized charging infrastructure is restraining market growth.

Electric Vehicle Communication Controller is the key component that acts to support communication between the charger and the vehicle for rapid charging. It majorly acts as a source to mutually exchange information between vehicle ECU and the external charger.

Based on Vehicle Type, the Commercial Vehicles (CV) segment is likely to have a huge demand as these vehicles are used for the transportation and delivery of heavy loads over long distance and require high range and reliability. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the initiatives taken by the governments of the developing economies as a result of the recognition of the growth potential of the electric vehicle market.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Charging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wired Charging (Plug-In)

5.3 Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)



6 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 EV Communication Controller (EVCC)

6.3 Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)



7 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



8 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Vehicles (CV)

8.3 Passenger Car (PC)



9 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ABB

11.2 Blink Charging

11.3 Bosch

11.4 BYD Auto

11.5 Clippercreek

11.6 Efacec

11.7 Engie

11.8 Ficosa

11.9 Leviton

11.10 LG Innotek

11.11 Mitsubishi Electric

11.12 Schneider Electric

11.13 Siemens

11.14 Tesla

11.15 Vector



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc2mjd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

