4D Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Study, 2020 - Growing Use of IoT and the Concept of GIS of Things, Rising Use of Location-Based Services

The scope of this report is focused on 4D GIS industry drivers and challenges. The report explores the industry by type, application, and geography. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided.

The 4D GIS market is segmented into three categories:

Components: hardware, software, data, people and methods.

hardware, software, data, people and methods. Applications: aerospace and defense, government, healthcare, construction and manufacturing, natural resources and others.

aerospace and defense, government, healthcare, construction and manufacturing, natural resources and others. Region: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report covers global market trends with data from 2018 to 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 to 2024. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

An overview of the global economic outlook of the fourth dimension (4D) based geographic information system (GIS) market

Analyses of global market trends, with interrelated market size and data from 2018 to 2019, and revenue projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion on the role of 4D GIS mapping technology with regards to building infrastructure monitoring and analysis, increasing use of location-based services, and advancements in geospatial analytics with the emergence of artificial intelligence and big data analytics

Understanding the role of 4D GIS components such as hardware, software, data, and methods/solutions and their GIS mapping applications in aerospace and defense, government, healthcare, telecommunication, manufacturing and construction, and natural resources, etc.

Listing of major market players within the 4D GIS field

In 4D GIS, the first three dimensions represent the coordinates used to define a physical space; the fourth dimension (4D) refers to time. The change can be the position of the object from one place to another or the change in patterns in surroundings like changing weather conditions or the spread of fire in a forest. Spatial and temporal or time-dependent data such as data illustrating changing weather conditions is supported by most GIS systems through the use of animation tools. Also, it is useful in the construction industry for monitoring the progress of work overtime.



As it incorporates 2D and 3D with time, 4D GIS is becoming an essential component of GIS applications. The 4D model offers quality visualization, simulation, and communication and facilitates better decision making in rapidly changing environments. 4D GIS models help understanding project schedules and help users observe the risks involved during the execution of a project.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 4D Geographic Information Systems

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Market Drivers and Challenges

Growing Use of the Internet of Things and the Concept of the GIS of Things



Building Infrastructure Monitoring and Analysis Using 4D GIS



Growing Use of Location-Based Services



Advancements in Geospatial Analytics with the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics



Regulatory and Legal Issues with Geospatial Technology



High Implementation Costs Associated with Solutions

Interrelated Markets

4D GIS Components

Hardware



Software



Data



Methods/Solutions

4D GIS Application Areas

Aerospace and Defense



Government



Healthcare



Telecommunication



Construction and Manufacturing



Natural Resources



Others

4D GIS Potential by Region

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World

GIS Market Players

