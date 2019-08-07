4D Printing in Healthcare Market, 2026 by Component (Equipment, 3D printer SMM, Hydrogels, Software, Service, Cells), Technology (FDM, SLS, Stereolithography), Application (Research Model, Implant)

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, 3D printer SMM, Hydrogels, Software, Service, Cells), Technology (FDM, SLS, Stereolithography), Application (Research Model, Implant), End user - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 4D printing in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 31.63 million by 2026 from USD 8.54 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period.

The market for 4D printing in healthcare is primarily driven by technological advancements in 3D printing technology, such as the development of smart, programmable materials. On the other hand, high development and production costs, need for compliance with regulatory and performance standards that will slow product launches, and potential safety hazards are the factors restraining the growth of this market.



However, the growing demand for 4D-printed organs, medical implants, and the wide range of applications of 4D printing technology in dentistry are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. In this report, the 4D printing in the healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, end-user, and region.



The 4D printing in the healthcare market is a highly diversified and competitive market, with several big as well as emerging players. Players in the market include 3D Systems (US), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US and Israel), Dassault Systmes (France), Materialise (Belgium), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), and Poietis (France).



The majority of companies are focusing on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

