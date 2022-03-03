4D Printing in Healthcare Market size worth $ 73.81 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "4D Printing in Healthcare Market" By Component (Equipment, Programmable Materials, Software & Services), By Application (Medical Models, Patient-specific Implants, Surgical Guides), By Technology (Polyjet, Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 17.99 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.20 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview

Global 4D Printing In Healthcare Market is likely to witness exponential growth due to its extensive application in the industry and constant technological innovations. The 4D printing technology brings substantial transformation in the medical industry. It has increased its scope of application in self-assembling human-scale biomaterials, chemotherapy, and tissue engineering. Riding on the back of technological innovations, a move from 3D medical devices to 4D such as orthodontic devices, stents, bioprinting, and biomedical splints.

The focus of market players to develop 4D printing applications for targeted drug delivery may boost the market growth. For instance, in May 2019, 3D Systems launched Simbionix ANGIO Tab Pro endovascular simulator. However, the high development cost, strict government regulations for the implantable devices and smart materials used for the product, and low awareness among low- and middle-income countries are some of the stagnating factors of the market.

The diseases like cancer, cardiovascular and others necessitate the development of novel remedies throughout time. It has also resulted in the development of cancer-fighting nanorobots, transforming them into a molecular 'delivery truck' capable of transporting molecules to particular cells in the body. With the power to reshape, 4D printing has a large scope in orthopedics. One of the restraints is lack of expertise and low adoption rate which may hamper the market.

Key Developments

May 2021 : ROKIT Healthcare market announced the opening of a high-end anti-aging wellness facility in Hungary . It hopes to integrate 4D bioprinting, single-cell RNA, intelligence-based anti-ageing goods, and individualized regenerative medicine services in this facility.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Organovo Holdings Inc., Dassault Systems, Materialise, Envision TEC. Poietis, Fit3D.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market On the basis of Component, Application, Technology, and Geography.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Component

Equipment



Programmable Materials



Software & Services

4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Application

Medical Models



Patient-specific Implants



Surgical Guides



Others

4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Technology

Polyjet



Fused Deposition Modelling



Selective Laser Sintering



Stereolithography



Others

4D Printing in Healthcare Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research