4D Vision Gym Launches "It Could Be Your Eyes" Podcast Helping Save More Children's Vision

CROMWELL, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4D Vision Gym today announced the launch of It Could Be Your Eyes, a podcast where Host and Behavioral Optometrist Dr. Juanita Collier, MS, OD, FCOVD will introduce listeners to the vision problems children face from reading too early and for too long and how Vision Therapy (VT) can retrain the eyes and brain to correct it.

"As schools return to pre-COVID norms, many things, like extended screentime in the classroom, are here to stay. Young children spend hours a day reading or using Chromebooks before their eyes are fully developed," Behavioral Optometrist, 4D Vision Gym Founder and Podcast Host, Dr. Juanita Collier said. "These prolonged exposures increase the likelihood that children as young as 3 years old will need glasses by the time they are in third grade. Preparing children for new digital systems through this 'physical therapy for the eyes' will help their vision long term."

The It Could Be Your Eyes podcast speaks directly to parents, caregivers, educators, therapists and providers about the struggles children face in sports, academics, behavior and vision and gives step-by-step tips to help them. It Could Be Your Eyes provides a platform to discuss preventative non-surgical treatment of the most common eye ailments including lazy eyes, crossed eyes, blurred and double vision, convergence insufficiency and vision-related reading and learning disabilities. It also covers athletic-performance issues ranging from poor depth perception, slow eye-hand coordination and concussion-related visual function loss like double vision, peripheral vision difficulties, and other chronic issues resulting from traumatic brain injury.

"Parents should be curious if their child is behaving, performing, or interacting with their environment, peers and activities differently," Dr. Collier said. "Through this curiosity, they can be their child's best advocate by exploring options, questioning traditional models and empowering their children to self-advocate to find the root cause."

To learn more about the It Could be Your Eyes podcast and how 4D Vision Gym is at the forefront of parental advocacy and child wellness, visit 4D Vision Gym. For new podcast episodes visit Apple Podcasts, Spotify or iHeart Music Radio.

About 4D Vision Gym

4D Vision Gym is a leading-edge Optometric Vision Therapy (OVT) practice that specializes in treating and empowering patients to overcome vision-related academic, athletic, and occupational challenges. Whether struggling with poor reading comprehension, low work productivity, or slow reaction time on the field, 4D Vision Gym's elite team of Board-Certified Optometric Vision Therapists works with each patient to develop an individualized Optometric Vision Therapy program to correct their specific vision issues. Visit www.4DVisionGym.com today to learn more and find 4D Vision Gym on Facebook and Instagram.

