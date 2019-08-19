4DX And ScreenX Off To A Promising Second Half In 2019 With 140% And 160% Increase In The Global Box Office Compared To Last Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today, the breakout July performance of 4DX and ScreenX, surpassing last year's performance records in the global box office. Partnerships with Hollywood studios pairing 4DX and ScreenX to strong box office draws contributed to the strong box office performance for the two innovative formats. 4DX drew $38 million in the global box office, while ScreenX drew $5 million, a 140% and 160% increase in GBO compared to July last year, respectively.

U.S. and Europe were amongst the top markets, for 4DX and ScreenX. In the U.S., 4DX performed to a 250% increase while in Europe, the innovative format experienced a 170% increase. 4DX in France had the most successful month with $4.5 million, contributing to the main success of the European region. Leading 4DX titles include "The Lion King", "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Aladdin."

For ScreenX, growth was even more significant in July, as the format surged to a 570% B.O increase in the U.S., and in Europe, the percentage soared to an 850% increase. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was the biggest box office draw for the format, along with successful local titles, all contributing to ScreenX's overall box office success for July.

"As the only major exhibition partner in the U.S. for 4DX and ScreenX, we want to share a round of congratulations to CJ 4DPLEX for its strong box office performance in July," said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. "We look forward to growing our footprint further to more locations across the country and showcase the latest cinematic experiences for audiences to enjoy in the most immersive way possible."

"July has been an incredible month for 4DX and ScreenX and we look forward to the rest of 2019 in creating the latest in cutting-edge entertainment for cinema fans around the world," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We have a great slate coming for the rest of the year so please stay tuned for the latest 4DX and ScreenX lineup announcement in the coming weeks."

4DX's advanced theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

