4DX and ScreenX Unveil New Logo As Part Of Its New Branding

As an innovator of cinema industry for past 10 years, 4DX's new branding aims to position the brand as an exciting cinematic experience for customers for the next 10 years. 4DX has seen unprecedented growth and has gathered explosive popularity recently. CJ 4DPLEX hopes the new branding will entrench 4DX and ScreenX as a must for global movie fans.

The new 4DX and ScreenX logos were designed by Interbrand, ranked the world's biggest brand consultancy firm. The objective for the new design is to revitalize the overall aesthetic, improving logo visibility and ensuring consistency among brands (4DX, ScreenX). Minor modifications to the original logo design are consistent across 4DX, ScreenX and '4DX with ScreenX' (the auditorium that combines 4DX and ScreenX), which has newly changed its name to '4DX Screen'. '4DX Screen' is currently operating in 22 auditoriums worldwide gathering tremendous popularity in terms of newness and innovativeness.

The new logo keeps the minimalist black/white design for web, mobile and print usage. For signage, 'Passion red' will also be used as the brand's point color. A unique font for 4DX, 'The X typography' was applied to express brand's key value: more exciting, fun cinematic experience. 'Passion red' colour which represents the passion of 4DX and ScreenX fans will be applied for signage of global cinemas.

JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said: "We appreciate a warm love been sent from movie-fans, movie industry partners, cinemas all over the world during last decade since 4DX launch. Thanks to strong support and love from all global fans, 4DX is dramatically continuing to increase in popularity, keeping breaking its record of box office and the number of audiences. The accumulated number of global 4DX audiences were already passed 110 million audiences. We are happy to introduce our new brand logo and will keep providing more exciting cinematic experience for consumers globally."

Jihun Moon, CEO of Interbrand Seoul, said: "We are delighted to work with 4DX, the industry leader that represents the innovation of the film world, and launching a new logo through long-time global research and expert analysis will bring 4DX and ScreenX closer to consumers. With brand's signature, Passion Red color and the X typography, new logo is expected to be loved by global movie fans as it has unique characteristics and personality."

4DX is a multi-sensory cinema technology that CJ 4DPLEX succeeded in commercializing for the first time globally in 2009. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled producers, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. In 2012, CJ 4DPLEX introduced another innovative futuristic theatre called ScreenX, which is the world's first multi-projection cinema technology, breaking the traditional rule of movie-watching. By expanding the center screen onto the side walls of the auditorium, the movie-goers can enjoy a whole new level of movie-watching and storytelling, three screens at once.



