4DX Announces Record-Breaking Global Q3 Performance Of 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, today announced that 4DX has broken new records with its third quarter performance, exceeding $90 million in the global box office and drawing in 7.3 million worldwide attendees, marking this year's third quarter performance as the best quarterly performance since 4DX's debut in 2009.

In comparison to Q3 of last year, the box office grew 20% from $75M last year with an attendance increase of 18% from 6.2M attendees. The highest increase in the 4DX box office from Q3 of last year was by 290% in Australia, followed by Austria (218%), Netherlands (170%), Bulgaria (149%), U.S (134%) and Belgium (111%).

4DX's success is tied to three Hollywood blockbuster titles in the third quarter, "Spider-Man: Far From Home", "Lion King" and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" each drew over one million attendees worldwide, grossing a total of $52M at the global box office.

Overall, the top seven countries at the box office this year include China, Korea, Japan, France, Mexico, United Kingdom and the U.S., up 15% year-over-year, accounting for 68% of the global box office for this year's third quarter. Since its launch, 4DX has accumulated $1.4B in the global box office and 109 million attendees since it's opening in 2009.

The 4DX footprint has grown opening 23 new auditoriums across 10 countries this quarter that include the U.S., China, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan, Ukraine, Switzerland, Mongolia and Nigeria. To date, 4DX operates in 682 auditoriums across 65 countries.

In addition, 4DX with ScreenX, a cutting-edge format that blends two of CJ 4DPLEX's core technologies - 4DX and ScreenX - launched in 2017, opening in new markets and growing across Europe and Asia, with new openings in Japan and China this quarter, bringing the total footprint to 19. This summer, 4DX with ScreenX was awarded the '2019 iResearch Award' in the 'Originative Cinema Technology', where a committee of leading economic experts in China gathered and selected CJ 4DPLEX for its overall excellence in developing the breakthrough cinematic platform.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 79,000 4DX seats operate in 682 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 256 screens around the world in 24 countries.

