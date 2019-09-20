4DX Announces Yash Raj Films' "WAR" As The Next Indian Film To Be Released In Multi-Sensory 4DX Cinema Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, with Yash Raj Films, the leading film production company of India, today announced "WAR" will be coming to theaters in innovative multi-sensory cinema experience, 4DX. The film will release on October 2nd on Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday in India.

Yash Raj Films' "War" in 4DX will be available in:

India (PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis Cinemas)

(PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis Cinemas) Oman , Qatar and Lebanon (VOX Cinemas)

, and (VOX Cinemas) Across the UAE (VOX Cinemas)

Yash Raj Films "War" boasts A-list Indian talent headlined by actors Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor along with director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra. The film includes an array of gripping action sequences such as car, motorcycle and helicopter chase sequences, along with explosions and fist fights, making 4DX the perfect place for audiences to experience the adrenaline rush of the film. A powerful combination of motion and environmental effects will have movie fans experiencing the spectacular and thrilling action sequences of speeding cars and helicopters in flight, capturing the turbulence and the perilous swaying of the climactic helicopter chase sequence that everyone's buzzing about.

"We were very clear from the start that we want to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. Our film has a huge car sequence that sees Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff perform an adrenaline-pumping action stunt that has been entirely shot on ice. We shot this in Finland, which is in the Arctic Circle and we were informed by our production team that we were the first ever film in the world to shoot an action sequence of this scale in the Arctic. We look forward to reveal this movie in 4DX, and we strongly believe 4DX will be the best way to enjoy our film," said director Siddharth Anand.

4DX is a cinematic experience growing in popularity for moviegoers seeking to be transported into the film. In the month of July, 4DX performed to an all-time record-breaking month, drawing in $38M at the global box office. 4DX's advanced theatre technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, vibration and scents. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled 4DX producers, maximizing the excitement within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen, providing an exciting multi-sensory movie-watching experience. To date, more than 78,000 4DX seats operate in 675 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled producers, maximizing the feeling of excitement within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 78,000 4DX seats operate in 675 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 252 screens around the world in 24 countries.

