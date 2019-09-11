4DX Draws Highest August Performance With 2.7 Million Attendees, $32 Million In The Global Box Office

4DX's growth in August have been largely contributed by Europe. In particular, attendance rates increased by 224% in Austria, 144% in the Netherlands and 136% in Belgium, the countries now joining France and the UK as the leading 4DX markets in Europe. In addition, the U.S. has set the record for the highest monthly audience for the past five consecutive months. The audience figures in Australia and India also increased by 375% and 89% compared to August last year, respectively.

The largest share of the 4DX global audience in August was 27.7% in China, followed by Europe with 22.6%, Japan 13.1%, Korea 13.0% and Mexico 4.3%.

In addition to 4DX growth in attendance and box office performance in August, 4DX footprint has also grown with 4DX auditoriums opening across the U.S., Canada, UK, Nigeria, China and Mongolia with the latest cutting-edge technology from CJ 4DPLEX, 4DX with ScreenX, opening in China with CGV Cinemas.

4DX's advanced theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

CONTACT: Ryan Smith, Rogers & Cowan, t: 310.854.8164, e: rsmith@rogersandcowan.com

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

Related Links

http://www.cj4dx.com/

