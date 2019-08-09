4Front Continues To Be Quoted On OTCQX® Best Market Under Ticker 'CNXXF'

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT //OTCQX: CNXXF) ("4Front" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of August 6, 2019, 4Front continues to be quoted on the OTC Market Group's OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "CNXXF." 4Front has requested a ticker symbol change to "FFNTF," and will advise as more information becomes available.

Investors can find current financial disclosures and real-time Level 2 quotes for shares of the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

If you are a current holder of CNXXF shares and are still unable to trade those shares, please contact your brokerage as there are certain administrative steps your brokerage must complete before your shares are able to trade again.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front is a cannabis company designed for long-term success and built upon battle-tested operating capabilities, experienced and aligned leadership, a strategic asset base, and a commitment to being a magnet for talent. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team can apply expertise across the value chain. 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise to capitalize on the unique growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis. For more information, visit 4Front's website.

Investor Inquiries

IR@4frontventures.com

Media Inquiries

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

