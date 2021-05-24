4Front Ventures Corp. Receives Unanimous Approval from Brookline Select Board to Begin Operations of Its "Mission Brookline" Dispensary in Massachusetts

Brookline Select Board Also Approves Dispensary's Certificate of Occupancy



PHOENIX, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced it has received a unanimous approval from the Brookline Select Board to open the Company's Mission Brookline adult-use dispensary in Massachusetts. The Company also announced that the Town of Brookline recently approved Mission Brookline's Certificate of Occupancy.

Once Mission Brookline receives final approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to officially commence operations, 4Front's new storefront, located at 1024 Commonwealth Ave. in Brookline , will serve Massachusetts adults 21 years and older in Brookline and the Greater Boston Region initially by online appointments for in-store pickup. The Company's new location will also serve the Allston Innovation Corridor , a vibrant community within the wider Boston University and Boston metropolitan area.

"We want to thank the Brookline Select Board for unanimously approving us for operations, and awarding us our certificate of occupancy," said Derek Stewart, vice president retail operations, Mission Dispensaries, Massachusetts. "This milestone brings us closer to bringing our impeccable customer service and high-quality product lines at a great price point to more consumers and patients in the commonwealth. We're honored to be a part of such a vibrant community, and look forward to this new location delivering added value to the local community and the commonwealth for years to come."

At Mission Brookline, 4Front plans to offer its existing suite of products such as Funky Monkey™, Legends™, Marmas™, Crystal Clear™ and Hi-Burst™, which have been widely embraced in states like Massachusetts, Washington and Illinois. In addition, the storefront will offer a full line of consumer-demanded flower, extracts, edibles, vaporizers, cartridges, batteries, ancillary products and merchandise. Mission's expertly trained staff will also be available to ensure an informative, welcoming and inclusive experience for all consumers.

Mission Brookline is also currently hiring for several positions, including floor supervisors, inventory supervisors and retail associates.

Stewart added, "As an equal opportunity workplace and an affirmative action employer, we remain committed to building a diverse and inclusive team representative of a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills, and look forward to continuing to expand our footprint nationwide."

Having previously received approval for medical and adult-use cannabis sales at its Mission facilities in Georgetown, 4Front already has a strong foothold in Massachusetts. 4Front's Mission Worcester dispensary, along with the Company's cultivation/processing facilities in Worcester, Massachusetts, were also granted authorization to commence adult-use retail and production operations in September 2020.

For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ and https://missiondispensaries.com/ .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front") is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 21 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

SOURCE 4Front

Related Links

https://4frontventures.com

