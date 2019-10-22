4G Clinical Wins BSMA Supply Chain Management Excellence and Innovation Award for 2019

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4G Clinical today announced its recognition as the Bio Supply Management Alliance (BSMA) Supply Chain Management Excellence and Innovation Award 2019 recipient for its utilization of natural language processing (NLP) to turn study parameters into detailed forecasts.

Presented to 4G Clinical at the 12th BSMA Annual Conference on October 15, 2019 in Burlingame, CA, this award recognizes innovations that produce extraordinary supply chain opportunities.

4G Clinical's forecasting engine, which is fully integrated with its Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) system, provides a dynamic and transparent capability for clinical supply professionals.

"Recognizing the need for innovation beyond site and depot forecasting, the innovation utilizes NLP to turn study parameters from plain English into detailed forecasts. This demand-driven solution has addressed the formidable challenge of drug development to achieve greater efficacy," states BSMA Executive Director, Devendra Mishra.

"Clinical trials today can have unpredictable enrollment and study design changes which increases supply chain complexity," says Jan Pieter Kappelle, Vice President, Strategy, 4G Clinical. "Clinical supply planners should be able to modify supply models as frequently as needed without effort, with full transparency into inputs and a direct correlation to its outputs. We are honored to be receive this prestigious award."

For more information on 4G Clinical's solutions, visit www.4gclinical.com.

About 4G Clinical

4G Clinical is a leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) for the global life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solution utilizing natural language processing (NLP) and integrated supply forecasting. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.4gclinical.com.

About BSMA

Since its inception in 2007, BSMA is a global organization that fosters Innovation and Adoption of disruptive technologies within the end-to-end supply chain of the Life Sciences industry. With offices in California (USA), Brussels (Belgium) and Mumbai (India), BSMA promotes collaboration and networking between professionals of the biotech, pharmaceutical, academic and medical diagnostics enterprises. The Alliance partners with industry, academia, foundations, suppliers, technology enablers, research institutions, trade organizations and the government to improve productivity, quality, product and service integrity, risk mitigation, managerial talent development and patient care globally. It is also the home of start-up companies engaged in business development and scale up. Learn more at www.biosupplyalliance.com.

