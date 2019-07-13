4K TV Prime Day Deals (2019): Amazon's Best Smart TV, OLED TV & TV Streaming Sales Rated by Saver Trends
Best TV deals:
- Save 43% off on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast
- Save $1,002 on the Samsung 75" Q60 Series Smart TV (2019 Model) - this QLED 4K TV produces brilliant, crisp images and upscales content for sharper detail
- Save 50% off on the TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - enjoy big savings when you purchase this smart 43-inch TV on sale now at Amazon
- Save $272 on the Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - this 4K HDR TV comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and a wall mount kit
- Save $550 on the TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - experience crisp visuals and vibrant colors with this smart TV
- Save $202 on the LG Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019) - LG's best LED TV ever with Alexa Built-in and NanoCell technology is on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $1,002 on a wide range of TV deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated 4K Samsung & LG TVs & Fire TV models
Best TV streaming deals:
- Save $40 on the Fire TV Cube and Cloud Cam Bundle - enjoy this streaming media player with built-in Alexa bundled with an indoor security cam
- Save 43% off on the Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR
- Save $40 on the NVIDIA SHIELD with SmartThings Link - this popular 4K HDR streaming media player is packaged with SmartThings Link for monitoring, connecting and automating compatible smart devices
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of TV streaming stick deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on Amazon Fire TV, NVIDIA Shield TV & Roku Streaming Sticks
